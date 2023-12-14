"I Am Angry": Black Scholar Who Says Harvard Prez Plagiarized Her Work Is Livid As 5th Example Emerges

Harvard President Claudine Gay has now been caught plagiarizing five academic papers - nearly half of her entire scholarly output - something which would result in the according to journalist Christopher Rufo.

One of the academics who was plagiarized, former professor Carol Swain, is pissed after Harvard gave Gay a pass on what would have resulted in severe punishment and/or expulsion for anyone else, as Townhall reports.

"I rarely get angry, but I am angry," she wrote on X. "[R]ight now about the racial double standards that are TEMPORARILY giving #ClaudineGay an opportunity to resign. White progressives created her and white progressives are protecting her. The rest of us have had to work our rear ends off to achieve success. Some get it handed to them."

I rarely get angry, but I am angry 😡 right now about the racial double standards that are TEMPORARILY giving #ClaudineGay an opportunity to resign. White progressives created her and white progressives are protecting her. The rest of us have had to work our rear ends off to… pic.twitter.com/5ls2f4PUtB — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) December 12, 2023

Rufo interviewed Swain, who said that the plagiarism went far beyond a few paragraphs - and that Gay's "whole research agenda, her whole career, was based on my work."

In this exclusive report, @RealChrisBrunet and I examine Harvard President Claudine Gay's Ph.D. dissertation, which contains repeated instances of plagiarism, as defined by Harvard's academic integrity policies.



The bottom line: She must resign.https://t.co/lwbSA9DGUL — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 11, 2023

"She became president of Harvard and got recognition as being its first black president. I don’t believe her record warranted tenure, and I believe that I had to meet a much higher standard than she did," she told Rufo, adding "Something changed in the mid-1990s, [when] we were having a big affirmative action debate."

Rufo asked Swain what she thought would happen to a white person under these circumstances, to which she replied "A white male would probably already be gone."

Harvard announced that Gay would keep her job after a week of calls for her ouster, first, regarding her refusal to condemn calls for violence against Jews on campus, and then, after the plagiarism accusations broke. Despite a donor revolt spearheaded by billionaire Bill Ackman, a petition signed by 700 faculty members on Gay's behalf won in the end.

.@joerogan: “Chris Brunet and [Chris Rufo] have obtained documentation demonstrating that Harvard President Claudine Gay plagiarized multiple sections of her PhD thesis, violating Harvard’s policies on academic integrity.”



pic.twitter.com/PTyYIy3q7M — Chris Brunet (@realChrisBrunet) December 13, 2023

Meanwhile, a fifth example of plagiarism by Gay was revealed by Rufo on Wednesday.

EXCLUSIVE: @PhilWMagness has discovered that Harvard president Claudine Gay plagiarized material in another academic paper. This makes five total papers—nearly half of her entire scholarly output.



In her 2001 APSR paper, "The Effect of Black Congressional Representation on… pic.twitter.com/CNUYjxC3FK — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 13, 2023