'I Plan On Running': Biden Teases 2024 Run, But 'Not Prepared' To Officially Announce

President Joe Biden on Sunday said he plans on running for a second term in 2024, but isn't ready to make a formal announcement.

President Joe Biden greets the Easter Bunny at last year's annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

During the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Sunday, Biden told the TODAY Show's Al Roker: "I plan on at least three or four more Easter Egg Rolls. Maybe five? Maybe six?" adding "I’ll either be rolling an egg or being the guy who’s pushing them out."

He then told Roker, "I plan on running, Al. We’re just not prepared to announce it yet."

Speculation over Biden's 2024 plans began in earnest in late December, after the president traveled to the US Virgin Islands for New Year's, after which he began what appeared to be an early campaign to tout Democrats' $1 trillion Infrastructure package and Job Act that were signed into law in November.

Biden, who's already the oldest president in US history at 80, would be 86 at the end of his second term.

Even after classified documents from his time as Vice President were discovered at his Delaware homes earlier this year following the classified materials that were found at the Washington-based Penn-Biden Center in November, Biden has continued to drop hints that he would run again. Following a meeting with Senate Democrats in early March, Biden was asked by reporters about his 2024 plans. He responded that he would announce his campaign “when I announce it.” In early March, The Washington Post reported that the president is enlisting a team of high-profile Democratic figures who could emerge as rivals to travel across the country and promote his accomplishments during his first term. -Epoch Times

Helping the Biden effort is a hand-picked team of at least 20 notable Democratic public officials, including Democratic Govs. Wes Moore of Maryland, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Gavin Newsom of California, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) as well as U.S. Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), and Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) are also part of the effort, the Epoch Times continues.

Biden is now traveling the country on a so-called "Investing in America" tour to highlight the infrastructure bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS Act and the Science Act.