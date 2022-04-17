"I Think It's Gone Too Far" - Pioneering Trans Psychologist Says Too Many Teens Are Taking Hormones "Because It's Trendy"

As the debate over transgender athletes competing in women's athletics continues to rage in the US, one transgender psychologist who has helped hundreds of teens transition has spoken out to declare that the push to allow teens and preteens to transition has gone "too far" - putting her entire livelihood at risk.

Echoing claims made by so-called "TERFS" and conservatives whom trans activists have labeled as evil transphobes, Erica Anderson, 71, who is herself transgender, told the LA Times that she is "horrified" that even 13-year-olds are now getting hormone treatments - prescribed in some cases by PCP - without even meeting with psychologists first.

"I think it’s gone too far," said Anderson, who until recently led the US professional society at the forefront of transgender care. "For a while, we were all happy that society was becoming more accepting and more families than ever were embracing children that were gender variant. "Now it’s got to the point where there are kids presenting at clinics whose parents say, 'This just doesn’t make sense,'" she said.

She previously told the Washington Post that she fears too many kids are starting the process of transitioning because it's "trendy", especially among the younger generations.

"A fair number of kids are getting into it because it’s trendy," she previously told the Washington Post. "I think in our haste to be supportive, we’re missing that element."

In her latest interview with the LAT, she insisted that those who argue that peer pressure has nothing to do with the recent surge in teens transitioning "flies in the face of reality."

"To flatly say there couldn’t be any social influence in formation of gender identity flies in the face of reality. Teenagers influence each other."

She added that she's worried that the "perfect storm" of factors is having an inappropriate influence on teens who are increasingly isolated and social media dependent.

"What happens when the perfect storm - of social isolation, exponentially increased consumption of social media, the popularity of alternative identities - affects the actual development of individual kids?" Anderson asked the LA paper. "We’re sailing in uncharted seas," she warned.

The big problem, as Anderson sees it, is that many teens and preteens seek to transition hoping that it will help with depression or other mental issues. Then, once the process is in motion, they become even more depressed when it doesn't. Anderson is currently a member of the American Psychological Association committee that is writing guidelines for transgender health care.