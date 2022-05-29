"I Was So F---ing Petrified Man" - Fans At Barclays Center Panic Over False Alarm Of Shooting

Chaos and panic erupted after Saturday night's boxing match at Barclays Center in New York City.

A shooting scare sent hundreds of fans scattering like ants inside the stadium after a "loud disturbance" was heard outside the arena, an NYPD spokesman told AP News. At the same time, a fight broke out, and that's the moment people began running, NYPost said.

Videos on social media show people running back into the arena.

Scary moment as crowds pour back into Barclays Center, my fear was a shooting but those fears proved unfounded. pic.twitter.com/pcBdfwWplt — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) May 29, 2022

Panicked crowd inside the Barclays. People running after the Tank Davis fight. Not sure what happened pic.twitter.com/OgwdwWQaU0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 29, 2022

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was at the event and tweeted about the incident:

"I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so ... petrified man," Osaka said, adding: "I really hope everyone made it out safely, since I'm tweeting this we made it out ok."

I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so fucking petrified man. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 29, 2022

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix tweeted: "Sound of gunshots inside Barclays Center. "

Though an NYPD spokesperson confirmed those reports were incorrect.

Tensions are high across America in the wake of the elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last week.