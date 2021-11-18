"I Wish We Had A Real Border Czar": Texas Dem Congressman Slams VP Kamala Harris

Right on the heels of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitting that Vice President Kamala Harris has not been "directly" involved in the department's key policy decisions since taking over as border czar, South Texas Congressman Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) says he's "moved on" from trying to deal with Harris over the issue of illegal immigration, and now wishes that the country had a competent border czar.

"I’ve moved on from the vice president to say, ‘OK, let's work with the ambassadors and let's work with the State Department. Let's work with the homeland secretary’," Cuellar said during a Wednesday conference call with reporters, adding "I wish we had a border czar. We've had border czars under different administrations."

Cuellar, who has held office since 2004, noted that the media has "put a lot of focus on the vice president, but with all due respect, she was given that title. I don't think she's, with all due respect, put the effort in there... We’ve got to look at other folks that have the expertise on that."

Cuellar's Texas congressional district (28th) covers approximately 215 miles of border, and includes the Rio Grande, McAllen, Laredo and eastern San Antonio.

In March, Cuellar supplied the press with photographs of the neglected border facilities, which Rep. Ted Cruz (R-TX) referred to as "Biden Cages."

“Exclusive photos from inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas, reveal the crowded, makeshift conditions at the border as the government's longer-term child shelters and family detention centers fill up.”https://t.co/WJnkV4zBFX pic.twitter.com/7XqagoPwak — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) March 22, 2021

BREAKING: These photos were taken at the inside of Biden’s immigrant detention facilities in Texas.



All these photos were shared with Axios by Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) pic.twitter.com/p0lOweagtN — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) March 22, 2021

Harris took over as border czar from former US ambassador to Mexico, Roberta Jacobson, who quit in April.

Unsurprisingly, Harris blames the Trump administration for the immigration problem.