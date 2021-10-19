"I Would Convince People" - Trump Says US Wouldn't Need COVID Vaccine Mandate If He Was President

President Trump has a very simple solution for President Biden's problem of vaccine credibility.

"I would sell it to them," the former president said during an interview with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that aired last night on The First TV.

He added that when he was president there was "no talk of" vaccine mandates, and added that in under nine months, his administration helped produce not one but three vaccines, all of which have proven to be the industry standard around the world.

"I wouldn’t say to anybody, 'You have to.' But I would sell it. Look, I’m very proud of what we did with the vaccines," Trump told political news host Bill O’Reilly in an interview that will air at 8 p.m. Monday on The First TV. "It was supposed to take five years and they said it wasn’t going to work. I did three vaccines in less than nine months and they do work, they work really well. [...] "I would convince people, take it. I don’t want to push it...when I was president, there was no talk about mandates or anything. Everybody wanted the vaccine. Now a lot of people don’t want it."

Trump has good reason to remember the pace of vaccine development all too well, since the first vaccine trial data were released roughly a week after the Nov. 3 election.

That, according to Trump, has allowed President Biden to take credit for the vaccines, which were funded - let's remember - by federal dollars flowing out of Operation Warp Speed. President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have both tried to take credit for the jab even though at one point they suggested they were suspicious of any jab developed under the Trump organization?

Already, 79% of US adults and 77% of people over age 12 have had at least one COVID jab, which is a rate much higher than other countries, like Russia, where the adult population has largely rejected the jab.

Biden last month justified his new vaccine mandates by arguing that vaccine refusers were recklessly endangering others. "Our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," Biden said. Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot just accused the city's Fraternal Order of Police - the city's biggest police union - of trying to foment an "insurrection" in a city that's hounded by gun violence day in, day out.