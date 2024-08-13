ICE Updates On Illegal Alien Crimes Will "Make Your Head Spin" 

President Biden's appointed "border czar," Kamala Harris, has single-handedly failed the American people. She owes citizens a straightforward explanation of why this administration facilitated the greatest illegal alien invasion this nation has ever seen. Some of these migrants are on FBI terror watchlists.

"In less than four years, the Biden-Harris Administration has released into the United States more than 5.4 million illegal aliens, with another 1.9 million illegal alien 'gotaways' escaping into the country during the same time," GOP House Judiciary Committee wrote in a report last week. The report also revealed about 100 illegal aliens that crossed the border were on the terrorist "watch list."

Biden officially tasked VP Harris on March 24, 2021, "to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle…in stemming the movement of…migration to our southern border."

The illegal alien invasion began shortly after VP Harris became border czar.

And the insanity followed:

Tasking VP Harris as the border czar was doomed to fail from the very beginning. As a senator, she compared US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to the KKK during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in 2018.

Watch Kamala Harris compare ICE to the KKK during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing. pic.twitter.com/hgJL37TamL — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) August 8, 2024

"We have to critically re-examine ICE and it's role ... and we probably have to start thinking about starting from scratch," Harris also said as a senator in an interview with MSNBC.

🚨 REMINDER: Kamala Harris literally wants to open up the border and ABOLISH Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)



She’s WORSE than Biden on illegals pic.twitter.com/VlWAf7ptEV — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 21, 2024

And her running mate, Tim Walz, marched in an "Abolish ICE" protest in 2018.

Tim Walz marched in an "Abolish ICE" protest in Minneapolis on June 30, 2018 https://t.co/Vi0ABaWsSa pic.twitter.com/YD7YenZbEz — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 9, 2024

Harris and Walz share the same anti-ICE view. It's worth reminding readers that ICE's mission is to protect the US from illegal alien criminals and cross-border crimes. The call to abolish ICE seems like a recipe for disaster, especially after allowing millions of unvetted illegals into the country.

Meanwhile, NYPost reported today, "NYC migrants allegedly raped woman at knifepoint in Coney Island: police sources."

NYC migrants allegedly raped woman at knifepoint in Coney Island: police sources https://t.co/YzHZ197JOl pic.twitter.com/hLFj3ealKG — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2024

Fox News' Bill Melugin told X users earlier today, "Strongly recommend looking at the press releases page for ICE each day. Nonstop arrests of egregious foreign criminals the agency has to track down after they are caught & released at the border under the Biden/Harris admin."

Strongly recommend looking at the press releases page for ICE each day. Nonstop arrests of egregious foreign criminals the agency has to track down after they are caught & released at the border under the Biden/Harris admin. It’ll make your head spin. https://t.co/9FrZIVOeXf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 12, 2024

Here are some of those headlines:

ERO Boston arrests Dominican national charged with fentanyl trafficking in Rhode Island

ERO New York City arrests Honduran national charged with carjacking and convicted of assault

ERO Boston arrests Guatemalan national charged with sex crime against Rhode Island minor

ERO Boston arrests Ecuadorian national charged locally with kidnapping, rape , assault

Mexican noncitizen sex offender convicted of unlawful re-entry into US following ERO Boston arrest

ERO Baltimore arrests Colombian gang leader wanted for homicide, arms trafficking, aggravated theft

Melugin added, "It'll make your head spin."

Democrats really want voters to forget about Harris' role in triggering the border crisis.