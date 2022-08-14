"I'd Vote For You, If You Had A Penis": Senator Who Lied About Heritage Claims Random People Made Sexist Comments

Elizabeth Warren, whose career was built on a lie about her heritage, allegedly claimed that people would "come up to her" and tell her that she'd have their vote if only she was equipped with a penis.

"Everyone comes up to me and says, ‘I would vote for you, if you had a penis’," Warren reportedly told NBC Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali, who wrote about the comment in her new book "Electable: Why America Hasn’t Put a Woman in the White House … Yet," Politico reports.

The story was greeted with widespread derision on social media. “[Warren] should name a single person that has ever said this to her,” said Washington Free Beacon Executive Editor Brent Scher. The popular account NumbersMuncher, meanwhile, jokingly pointed out: “So people took the time to go to Warren's events and spent hours there... only to take the time to tell her they would vote for her ‘if you had a penis’?” -Just the News

Warren notably claimed for years that she was a Native American. After former President Donald Trump offered her $1 million to prove it in July 2019, Warren took a DNA test - she hilariously tried to trot out the results as evidence of her claim...

By the way, @realDonaldTrump: Remember saying on 7/5 that you’d give $1M to a charity of my choice if my DNA showed Native American ancestry? I remember – and here's the verdict. Please send the check to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center: https://t.co/I6YQ9hf7Tv pic.twitter.com/J4gBamaeeo — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 15, 2018

...except that due to a math error by the Boston Globe, the test actually showed she could be 1/1024th Native American - resulting in mass ridicule.

Every Time Elizabeth Warren Has Lied About Her Native American Heritage:



(Thread)



1. Elizabeth Warren self-identified as a "Native American" in the The Association of American Law Schools Directory of law professors in every edition printed between 1986 -1995. — Benny Johnson 🍊 (@bennyjohnson) October 15, 2018

Five months later Warren apologized to the Cherokee Nation for claiming American Indian heritage.

Maybe she should simply start claiming to have a penis to score more votes, since lying comes so easily to her?