'If He Loses I'm F**ked': Musk And Tucker Carlson Sit Down For Must-Watch Interview

Tucker Carlson sat down with Elon Musk for an extensive interview this week, where they covered a broad spectrum of topics that ranged from political endorsements and disaster relief efforts to social issues and technological advancements.

Musk offered his perspective on current events - including his enthusiastic support for Donald Trump, his concerns about democracy, and his criticisms of government decisions affecting his businesses like Starlink. Musk also shared his views on broader societal trends, such as the declining birthrate in Europe and the influence of religion in modern society.

Musk also shared his thoughts on the impact of technology in everyday life, including artificial intelligence and the intersection of big tech and global politics.

All In On Trump

"If Trump loses, I really fear for what's going to be left of democracy in America," said Musk, suggesting that immigration policies have been manipulated to bolster Democratic voter bases, potentially undermining the fairness of elections.

Musk also suggested that if Trump loses, "I'm fucked."

"If Trump loses, I am fuc*3d. How long do you think my prison sentence is gonna be?"



Starlink to Hurricane Victims

Musk discusses the use of Starlink to aid victims of Hurricane Helene, criticizing the Federal Communications Commission's decision to cancel a contract that Starlink had won previously. According to Musk, "The FCC pulled the rug under us after a political decision," suggesting that the decision was influenced by partisan politics rather than practical considerations.

The Last Election

Musk warns that if Trump doesn't win in November, it will be the end for genuine democratic elections in the United States. He argues that certain policies favor a demographic shift intended to secure a permanent Democratic majority. "If Trump doesn't win this election, it's the last election we're going to have."

Elon Musk: “If Trump doesn’t win this election, it’s the last election we’re going to have”



Epstein and Diddy

The pair then discussed the Epstein client list, with Musk slamming the lack of accountability for high-profile individuals implicated in Epstein's scandals - and predicting that if Trump wins, the Epstein client list "is going to become public."

"It’s strange that there has been no significant action against those on the list," Musk remarked.

“If Trump wins, that Epstein client list is going to become public.”@elonmusk explains why he thinks Kamala Harris receives so much support from the elites.



Vaccines

Musk then touched on vaccines, slamming the push for repeated COVID-19 jabs and the morality of forcing people to take them. He questions the efficacy and safety of continually administering boosters, especially without substantial data to support long-term health impacts.

ELON MUSK ON "VACCINES": "We shouldn't force people to take vaccines."



The Movement to Decriminalize Crime

Musk criticizes policies that he perceives as effectively decriminalizing certain behaviors, linking them to rising crime rates in cities like San Francisco. He specifically slams laws that reduce penalties for theft under $1,000, arguing that they hurt small businesses and encourage lawlessness. He also slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom, whose policies he says are ineffective and detrimental to the state’s economic and social health. Musk predicts that these policies, if not revised, might lead to significant long-term problems for California.

Europe’s Declining Birthrate (53:11) The conversation turns to Europe's declining birthrate, with Musk expressing concerns about demographic trends and their implications for Europe's future. He emphasizes the need for policies that encourage family formation and higher birth rates to sustain economic and cultural vitality.

We Need Religion

Musk emphasized the importance of religion in society, arguing that it provides a necessary moral framework and sense of community. He warns against the loss of religious adherence, suggesting it could lead to a breakdown in societal cohesion.

