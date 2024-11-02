Throughout the 2024 election, Democrats have gone into overdrive to paint Trump as a dire threat to democracy - comparing him to the likes of Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini.

In one week, 'Trump-Hitler' stories topped 5,500 according to Bloomberg.

And people wonder why trust in the media has plummeted. But let's entertain the claim that Trump is a dictator...

X user 'Insurrection Barbie' posts the following 12-point rebuttal, where the Biden-Harris administration did exactly that:

If Trump is a dictator, name one time he usurped power from the other branches of government to enact his will in violation of the separation of powers.

Here are all the times the Harris/Biden administration did exactly that:

1. The Harris and Biden administration extended the eviction moratorium after COVID by abusing their emergency powers at the expense of private property rights.

2. This administration issued vaccine mandates for workers because their “patience” had run thin. This was struck down by the courts as unconstitutional.

3. Our constitution gives the legislative branch the power to pass laws. This administration was not able to cancel student loan debt by getting Congress to vote on a bill to do so. So, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did this by executive of fiat. They did this after the Supreme Court said it was unconstitutional. Twice.

4. In violation of our first amendment, they tried to enact a disinformation governing board to censor your free speech. Ultimately the public backlash was so great that they scrapped the project for now.

5. Through executive fiat and death by regulation they have upended our energy policies making our emergency oil reserves drop to the lowest they have been since 1984. They killed the Keystone pipeline and they defied court rulings and continued to opt out against holding oil drilling sales.

6. This administration threatened and coerced social media companies to silence the speech of American citizens because it did not agree with the position of the government in violation of the first amendment.

7. This administration has absolutely zero respect for property rights and have publicly announced that they pledge to protect 30% of land and water by 2030. That is a land grab. Very dictatorial.

8. This administration has purposefully, ignored our immigration laws and allow 13 million people into the country. They have willfully failed to uphold deportation orders letting them lapse.

9. In violation of our laws they have failed to secure our border and have allowed 425,000 [known or suspected] criminals into the country.

10. They have targeted parents for protesting at their children’s school board meetings in violation of their first amendment rights of free speech and have had the FBI place them on a watchlist.

11. They have targeted pro-life demonstrators and thrown them in prison while letting pro-abortion activists burn down clinics. The executive branch has to faithfully execute the laws without bias, clearly, they have failed to do that.

12. They were not able to pass any legislation in Congress to force their transgender agenda into the school system so they passed it by executive fiat and the courts struck down much of it at this point.

And there you have it...