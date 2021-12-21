"If You Could Die Of Irony, She Would Be Dead": Musk Slams Liz Warren And Woke Culture In Epic Babylon Bee Interview

Elon Musk just sat down with the guys from the Babylon Bee for a 54-minute interview, where the Tesla and SpaceX founder savaged Sen. Liz Warren, and described woke culture as a "mind virus."

"You were pretty mean to Senator Warren there on Twitter recently," said Babylon Bee EIC Kyle Mann. "Ya slammed her man."

"Please don't call the manager on me, Senator Karen," he continued - citing Musk's December 14th response to Warren slamming him for not paying 'enough' taxes.

To which Musk replied: "She struck first, obviously. She called me a freeloader and a grifter who doesn't pay taxes, basically. And - I'm literally paying the most tax that any individual in history has ever paid, this year, ever. And she doesn't pay tax... basically at all. And her salary is paid for by the taxpayer, like me."

"Could you even use the term irony, would that work?" asked one of the Bee guys.

"If you could die of irony, she would be dead."

Musk also opined on woke culture - calling it a "mind virus," and "arguably one of the biggest threats to modern civilization."

Elon Musk @elonmusk says the woke mind virus is "arguably one of the biggest threats to modern civilization." pic.twitter.com/JqLmb1Sqm8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 22, 2021

"Wokeness wants to make comedy illegal," Musk continued, adding "Do we want a humorless society that is simply rife with condemnation, and hate? At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary and hateful. It basically gives mean people a shield to be cruel, armored in false virtue."

NOW - Elon Musk: "Wokeness basically wants to make comedy illegal, which is not cool... do we want a humorless society that is simply rife with condemnation, and hate?"pic.twitter.com/V9PJ5B3uKl — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 22, 2021

When asked why Musk wasn't appearing on, say, CNN, he replied: "I'm not perverted enough?" perhaps referencing their recent pedo outbreak.

Elon Musk @elonmusk says he's not perverted enough to be on CNN. pic.twitter.com/8QSc04W6cr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 22, 2021

Bee CEO Seth Dillon asked Musk if he gets sick of people badgering him about his wealth, to which he said that until he sold stock, he maintained relatively little cash balances - and that he happens to own 20% of a company that people decided was worth a trillion dollars.

He also defended 'not paying taxes,' explaining that in 2017 he overpaid, which netted out in 2018, and that since the majority of his wealth is in stock anyway that he wasn't incurring taxable events.

"What am I supposed to do, send shares to the government, somehow?" said Musk.

Watch the full interview below: