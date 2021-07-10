"Ignore No Soliciting Signs, Use Your Script": Vaccine Door-Knocking Documents Revealed

As the Biden administration peddles its plan to send door-knocking missionaries across America to spread 'vaccine awareness' (and keep track of who's vaccinated and who's not), White House-coordinated FEMA "surge teams" are being assembled to reinforce local efforts on the ground.

Illustration via Babylon Bee

In preparation for the coming campaign, Lake County, Illinois has published 'Helpful Hints' for volunteers taking part in their "Community Health Ambassador Outreach Door Knocking Project to Increase COVID Vaccine Acceptance."

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION VACCINE DOOR TO DOOR SALES PITCH SCRIPT pic.twitter.com/yiMqrKIxiv — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) July 9, 2021

The 'Helpful Hints!' include:

If you're nervous, that's ok! We all still get nervous, even if we've done this before.

You don't need to have all the answers. If you are unsure of an answer, be honest. Tell the person asking that you are a volunteer, and you will take down their question so that a health department staff person can get them the correct answer.

Inform, don’t convince. Your job is to equip the person at the door with the information/resources they need to make an informed decision about their health. You are not trying to convince anyone to do something they don’t want to do.

Ignore no soliciting signs. You're not soliciting! You're offering critical information and resources. What you are doing is not illegal.

You don't have to be selling something to be soliciting. pic.twitter.com/HaUaBq0pee — AJA4 (@j_aja4) July 10, 2021

Knock and then back up [zh: so you don't get shot?]. Follow COVID-19 distancing protocols and speak clearly. If someone is uncomfortable with you being there in person, offer to give them more distance or leave them a flyer.

Use your script. This will give you the basics. Once you get comfortable with it, feel free to make it sound more like you as long as all the key information is there. Make clear up front that the building has let you in and you're from the health department.

Perhaps most importantly, volunteers are told to keep a list of who's been naughty or nice.

Report on your work! Be sure to fill out the Doorknocking Spreadsheet with the counts of who still needs a vaccine, who is already vaccinated, who needs more info, etc . This is important information that the Health Department is relying on!

The door knockers are then given various scenarios in an attached script. For example:

PM (property manager) /CAM (community association manager): We don’t allow solicitation on our property. CHM (community health ambassador): I understand but I am not selling anything, we want to provide accurate information to the seniors in your community. Our goal is to maximize the vaccination effort so that ALL of your seniors receive the COVID vaccine when the clinic comes on-site. All I want is to see your seniors protected against COVID.

And...

Senior: I’ve had allergic reactions to medications and foods years ago, is this vaccine safe for me? CHA: The only true contraindication to this vaccine is a severe (anaphylactic) reaction to an injectable/vaccine in your past [ZH: *cough* what?]. Or an allergy to an ingredient in the vaccine, like polysorbate. After your vaccination, they will observe you for 15 minutes to be sure you’re doing well. With a history of other allergic reactions, they may want to watch you for a total of 30 minutes, instead of the standard 15 minutes, just to be sure you’re feeling ok. But if you have any question about your past allergies and vaccine compatibility, you should ask your doctor/healthcare provider.

Apparently door knockers are already operating in various towns.

HEADS UP! The Covid Gang is knocking on doors in North Carolina, California, Colorado and Oregon. People on TikTok are reporting they door knock then come back a week later. All of us need to post where they are at so we can sort of make up a map! — Trump Bedminster (@MichaelDeLauzon) July 10, 2021

And to nobody's surprise, concern is growing over the sudden surge in vaccine 'awareness' campaigns.

We went from 15 days to slow the spread, to Biden’s gestapo knocking door-to-door to see your papers.



Who did Nazi that one coming? 🥸 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 10, 2021

If the “new normal” is federal employees knocking on your door about medical procedures, you better be ready to fight like hell for the “old” normal. — Scott Jensen (@drscottjensen) July 7, 2021

“They're telling you that you'll end up in a government database if you don't comply, and that government agents will be showing up and knocking on your door. What's really going on?”



https://t.co/obSUfbkrxU — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 9, 2021