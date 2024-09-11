"It's A Crazy Story": Illegal Alien MS-13 Gangster Kills Girl, Then Enrolls In Maryland High School

Investigative journalist Chris Papst of Fox45 News' Project Baltimore revealed that a Maryland high school unknowingly allowed an illegal alien MS-13 gang member, at the center of a murder investigation, to enroll after local, state, and federal authorities failed to inform the school's administration of the student's criminal background. Tragic events like this should never be happening in the first world. Yet, the news cycle is becoming inundated with these types of horrific events because of disastrous open southern border policies pushed by the Biden-Harris team.

The story begins with illegal alien and MS-13 gang member Walter Martinez, who was 16 years old and murdered Kayla Hamilton in 2022. Months before the murder, Martinez walked across the open southern border and was apprehended by the US Border Patrol. He was then sent to a sponsor in Maryland.

Fox's Papst laid out a timeline of Martinez's illegal entry into America to the murder of an American citizen to his time at a Maryland public school.

In March 2022 , Martinez entered the United States illegally through Texas as an unaccompanied minor. He was apprehended by Border Patrol and sent to live with a sponsor in Maryland.

By July 2022 , Martinez moved to a mobile home in Aberdeen where he later killed Kayla.

By the fall of 2022 , as police waited for the DNA results, Martinez had been placed in foster care with Child and Protective Services. He then enrolled at Edgewood High School.

In January 2023 , the DNA results came back, and Martinez was arrested.

In August 2024, he pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 70 years in jail.

The victim's mother, Tammy Nobles, told Papst, "When I start from the very beginning and get to the very end, they're like, 'wow, that is a really crazy story," adding, "And I say, 'it is a crazy story. But it's a true story.' It's the worst pain that a parent can ever get."

Nobles explained the illegal alien "wrapped a cord around my daughter's neck and her mouth, then just left her on the floor, like trash."

Martinez, a native of Salvador, was the top suspect and was detained by police shortly after Kayla Hamilton's death. There was surveillance video and an audio recording placing him at the scene of the crime. Martinez was read his Miranda Rights, and police sent out his DNA for testing. However, testing took six months, and while that was underway, he was enrolled into a Maryland public school, surrounded by hundreds of kids.

"It makes me angry," Nobles said, emphasizing, "You're sitting there putting this monster into high school with other people's children, and you're putting children at risk. Look what he did to Kayla."

Papst pointed out, "Think about this for a minute. After Kayla was murdered, Martinez was quickly identified as a primary suspect, according to charging documents. As a minor and MS-13 gang member in the country illegally, several organizations were involved in the investigation: Aberdeen Police Department, Maryland State Police, FBI, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, and Child and Protective Services."

Yet none of the local, state, and federal agencies mentioned above informed the school system; nevertheless, the parents of the school about the illegal alien's criminal status.

The story is crazy and absolutely disheartening, and it was made possible by the Biden-Harris team, who allowed this to happen.

The nation is sleepwalking into disaster.