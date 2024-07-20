Illegal Alien TikToker Who Urged Migrants To Invade US Homes Reportedly Worked For Venezuela's Military Intel

Millions of Americans were disgusted when they learned earlier this year that an illegal alien used TikTok to inform other migrants how to "invade" unoccupied homes across America and take advantage of progressive squatter laws.

We noted at the time, "The Marxist destruction of private property rights is on full display after a viral video circulating TikTok, then posted on X, shows a migrant informing other migrants how to "invade" unoccupied ..."

Remember this idiot?

Remember the ILLEGAL who encouraged squatting in US homes? Turns out, he's a (former) sergeant in Venezuela's military intelligence unit named Leonel Moreno. pic.twitter.com/UCa5RBUneG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 19, 2024

The good news is that in March, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested the illegal alien who goes by the name "Leonel Moreno."

And now, time for the bad news: Since Moreno's arrest, US intel officers have found the illegal alien was a sergeant in Venezuela's military intelligence unit before he invaded the US southern border, the New York Post reports, citing a Homeland Security source.

It's believed Moreno illegally entered the US through Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 23, 2022, and was released into the country with no proper vetting. He intentionally skipped check-ins with ICE.

Here's more from NYPost:

Information from foreign countries is often hard to come by for border agents trying to protect the country from potential threats. When it comes to Venezuela, the task is nearly impossible because the government there is unwilling to communicate with US authorities, several Border Patrol sources have told The Post.

The issue with Moreno is that many others like him are still running amok across this nation, unvetted and lost by the incompetent federal government overseen by the Biden administration. This risk has been repeatedly highlighted by former President Trump, Elon Musk, and many others who have warned Biden's disastrous open southern border policies are flooding the nation with military-aged men.

Meanwhile, we were the first to report in early March about the Iranian assassin roaming the US and possibly plotting assassination attacks against former and current government officials. This is still a very real and active threat.