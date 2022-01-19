Illegals Can Now Use Arrest Warrants As Identification To Fly: TSA

Illegal immigrants worried about having proper identification to fly can now use an arrest warrant as an alternate form of ID when presenting to airport security, according to a TSA letter obtained by the Daily Caller.

Responding to Republican Texas Rep. Lance Gooden’s Dec. 15 inquiry about illegal migrants flying across the country, TSA Administrator David Pekoske explained that certain Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents may be considered acceptable forms of alternate identification for non-citizens, including a “Warrant for Arrest of Alien” and a “Warrant of Removal/Deportation.” -Daily Caller

"TSA’s response confirms the Biden Administration is knowingly putting our national security at risk," Rep. Gooden told the Caller, adding "Unknown and unvetted immigrants shouldn’t even be in the country, much less flying without proper identification."

The TSA's Pekoske wrote: "TSA is committed to ensuring that all travelers, regardless of immigration status, are pre-screened before they arrive to the airport, have their pre-screening status and identification verified at security checkpoints, and receive appropriate screening based on risk before entering the sterile area of the airport."

More via the Daily Caller:

Pekoske outlined that the alien identification number found on a DHS document is processed through one or both of the following databases: the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One mobile application or TSA’s National Transportation Vetting Center (NTVC).

Individuals who use the alternate forms of identification undergo extra screening, according to the letter.

Additionally, TSA said it screens passengers through its Secure Flight program before they enter airport security and board a plane to check if they are on terrorist database and other watch lists.

* * *

According to the TSA, it relies on agencies such as CBP or ICE, which issues documents to migrants that are used as alternate ID to ensure that the migrant "is the person whom the person claims to be."

Per the letter, if a person cannot be identified via a database search, an airport's Federal Security Director (FSD) can initiate further screening, or decide to deny the person entry.