Illinois County Democratic Party Official Resigns After Calling Sunday Parade Massacre "Karma" For Rittenhouse Acquittal

A former official with the DuPage County Democratic Party in Illinois has come under fire for callous comments suggesting that Sunday night's mass murder at a Wisconsin Christmas parade was "karma" for the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, according to Fox News.

Mary Lemanski

Mary Lemanski, who was listed as the social media director for the Democratic Party chapter as of this morning, and whose name was removed minutes ago, mocked the Waukesha parade massacre that left at least five dead and 40 injured as "probably just self-defense," and "karma" following the verdict in Kenosha.

Lemanski also describes herself as an acting student with the famed Second City comedy group. "Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened," read another post attributed to Lemanski, referring to the SUV driver in the Waukesha case. -Fox News

Lemanski - who also lists herself as an acting student with the Second City comedy group - didn't stop there, tweeting that "The blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens," adding "even the children."

In a now-deleted tweet, Lemanski wrote "I’m sad," adding "I’m sad anytime anyone dies. I just believe in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin."

"You reap what you sow, Wisconsin," she added in a subsequent tweet.

When she was called out for being a "scumbag," Lemanski replied. "It's sad people died, but when you open the door to vigilante justice, everyone seems threatening."

Lemanski, who hasn't locked her Twitter account (yet), says she 'owns her words,' before complaining that "I've put out music for 20 years nobody gave a shit," adding "Why do people all of a sudden care about a stupid remark? I can't believe my 15 minutes of fame is for this shit."

In response to Lemanski's comments, the DuPage Democrats tweeted: "We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Waukesha.We are aware of statements made by a former member of our organization and find them to be incredibly insensitive and not in alignment of who we are as an organization. Our organization does not support hate in any form"

And as one Twitter user pointed out, she appears to have resigned.

Lemanski isn't the only leftist to celebrate after the mass murder. As Paul Joseph Watson of Summit News notes:

Entrepreneur and social justice activist Mark L. Feinberg reacted to the shocking incident by appearing to mock the victims.

After Feinberg, who is CEO of OTHRSource, sardonically remarked that the killer had acted in “self defense” against the parade attendees, a reference to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, he was told by another Twitter user, “It was a Christmas parade, you nitwit.”

“Poor white people,” responded Feinberg.

He also responded to another tweet that called the tragedy “just terrible” by claiming the oppression faced by black people was far worse.

“More or less terrible than 402+ years of a systemic holocaust against black people (which has killed millions)?

After receiving a backlash to his vile comments, Feinberg then tried to play the anti-semitism card.

He appears to have deleted all of the tweets captured above.

As Chris Menahan highlights, numerous other leftists responded to the massacre by either mocking the victims or blaming “white supremacy.”

To reiterate, the killer was an African-American male.