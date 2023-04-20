Illinois Lawmaker Calls Weekend Chaos A 'Mass Protest'

After a flash mob of more than 500 youths trashed downtown Chicago last weekend, smashing and setting fire to cars, terrorizing tourists, smashing windows and fighting in a riot that left two teenage boys hospitalized with gunshot wounds (albeit a common occurrence), one Democratic leader is making excuses.

This is the scene in Chicago where hundred of teens flooded the downtown Saturday Night smashing car windows, attacking cars and firing shots.

Biden's America in Democratic run cities.

"Since I’m a glutton for punishment and I’m sure I’m gonna get the most unhinged, crime weirdo replies but: I would look at the behavior of young people as a political act and statement," said state Senator Robert Peters.

"Since I'm a glutton for punishment and I'm sure I'm gonna get the most unhinged, crime weirdo replies but:



I would look at the behavior of young people as a political act and statement. It's a mass protest against poverty and segregation.



Rest in peace to my mentions."

In total, just 15 people were arrested.

Others expressed concern, carefully - so as not to offend anyone.

"We’ve had more than our share of downtown mass arrest incidents going back over a decade. This is not new," said 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins, PJ Media reports. "What is new is to have it happen three days in a row."

"There should be all sorts of contingency plans in place for when these incidents occur," Hopkins continued. "Instead, we had an absolute meltdown of command and control. Nobody knew who was in charge."

According to Hopkins, interim police SUpt. Eric Carter and Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott got into a shouting match Saturday night, and a disagreement ensued between "Chicago police leadership and CTA management about who was in charge."

On Monday afternoon, the police department issued a statement saying more security measures would be in place going forward, such as checking bags at beach entry points. The curfew for Millennium Park will also be in place. Police officials are working closely with youth and outreach workers for when the gatherings occur, according to the statement. Parents were encouraged to accompany their kids or have them remain under adult supervision. It’s unclear why the police department was caught off guard, as it closely tracks social media for postings about these types of events.

Maybe because no cop wants to end up in a viral video protecting himself or trying to restore order. The first order of business in any riot today is not to disrupt the destruction of the city. Laying hands on a rioter is a sure path to lawsuits and court appearances.

In case you were wondering, the kids are planning another outing this coming weekend.

In case you were wondering, the kids are planning another outing this coming weekend.

Some are speculating that since the weather is supposed to be colder weather and potentially rainy, it may not happen or won't be as severe as before

Here is a tweet from an elected Chicago Alderman with the same flyer that was sent to me

The kids who are going to show up at these riots know that no one will touch them. No one wants to touch them because no one wants to deal with what they represent: the failure of city leaders to accept the responsibility to maintain a civil society.

What’s truly amazing is that you could draw a direct line from the 2020 George Floyd protests to last weekend’s mayhem and not deviate an inch. Actions have consequences and inaction also has consequences. These are the consequences of inaction and what’s truly scary is that when authorities try to regain control and establish order, people are going to die.

That’s the price Chicago is going to pay for stupidity and political gamesmanship.