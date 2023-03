While Former President Trump sits there with his arms crossed, refusing to post on Twitter (despite Musk restoring his account weeks ago), he's just made his first post on Facebook since 2021.

"I'M BACK!" Trump posted, along with a 12-second clip of his 2016 election win in which he says "Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business, complicated."

Any bets on when he'll cave and start posting on Twitter again?