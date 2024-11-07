print-icon
"I'm Dry As A Desert": White Liberal Women Threaten To Become Pro-Life After Trump Win

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Young white liberal women, plagued with the 'woke mind virus,' have swung so far off the deep end that some are now threatening to align themselves with pro-Christian values. They are advocating for abstaining from sex, dating, marriage, and even children over the outcome of the 2024 presidential election because males voted for the 'Orange Man'...

Far-left corporate media outlets like CBS News and the Washington Post have pushed out stories about South Korea's "4B Movement"  gaining traction among feminists in the United States shortly after Trump won.

The 4B movement is comprised of four "no's"—no sex, no dating or marriage with men, and no having children. Some young feminists have adopted it on various social media platforms in the US to show young men voting for Republicans has consequences.

"Young men expect sex, but they also want us to not be able to have access to abortion. They can't have both," Michaela Thomas, an artist in Georgia, told WaPo

Thomas continued, "Young women don't want to be intimate with men who don't fight for women's rights; it's showing they don't respect us." 

What's hilarious is that these young white liberal women have become so confused - and so radicalized - that they don't even realize not having sex with random guys from Tinder, Bubble, and or Hinge on the reg is more or less a reversion to traditionalism and morally right choices that align with Christian values.

Red State's Brandon Morse commented on the movement: 

"Dude makes an excellent point about women's sexuality. They went so left they started going right, claiming they're going to stop being hoes and won't put out until men respect them. Uh… that's what we've been saying you should do all along." 

One woman pointed out, "I think that liberal women are finally starting to understand what pro-life conservative women have been telling them for years ..." 

We penned a note shortly after Trump won, "Trump Wins, "Move To Canada" Searches Spike, Liberals Meltdown Online."

