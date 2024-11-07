"I'm Dry As A Desert": White Liberal Women Threaten To Become Pro-Life After Trump Win

Young white liberal women, plagued with the 'woke mind virus,' have swung so far off the deep end that some are now threatening to align themselves with pro-Christian values. They are advocating for abstaining from sex, dating, marriage, and even children over the outcome of the 2024 presidential election because males voted for the 'Orange Man'...

Far-left corporate media outlets like CBS News and the Washington Post have pushed out stories about South Korea's "4B Movement" gaining traction among feminists in the United States shortly after Trump won.

The 4B movement is comprised of four "no's"—no sex, no dating or marriage with men, and no having children. Some young feminists have adopted it on various social media platforms in the US to show young men voting for Republicans has consequences.

Liberal women are abstaining from having s*x for the next 4 years. pic.twitter.com/VHLrhh26Im — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) November 7, 2024

"Young men expect sex, but they also want us to not be able to have access to abortion. They can't have both," Michaela Thomas, an artist in Georgia, told WaPo.

Thomas continued, "Young women don't want to be intimate with men who don't fight for women's rights; it's showing they don't respect us."

Genuinely, end it with them if they don’t see the issue of that man being president.



Put yourself first. Put your body first. #4BMovement https://t.co/CLO45pMFZS pic.twitter.com/KpvAUPDaGO — 🇵🇷𝕹𝖆𝖙𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖆 𝕺𝖗𝖙𝖎𝖟⧗𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖋𝖋🇵🇷 (@ScarletWidow901) November 6, 2024

Woman says she has an IQ of 130 and will now “stay dry” and not sleep with men because Trump was elected.



She said it’s punishment for taking away her right to an abortion.



Sounds good. She won’t need any abortions then.



Way to go IQ 130. pic.twitter.com/P6wgGrvYpt — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 7, 2024

What's hilarious is that these young white liberal women have become so confused - and so radicalized - that they don't even realize not having sex with random guys from Tinder, Bubble, and or Hinge on the reg is more or less a reversion to traditionalism and morally right choices that align with Christian values.

Many liberal women are now beginning a movement called “4B” where they will stop dating and withhold any sex from their partners in response to Trump’s victory since they think abortion has been banned (it hasn’t been nationally banned).



Ladies, welcome to the pro-life movement! — Ann Vandersteel™️ (@annvandersteel) November 7, 2024

Red State's Brandon Morse commented on the movement:

"Dude makes an excellent point about women's sexuality. They went so left they started going right, claiming they're going to stop being hoes and won't put out until men respect them. Uh… that's what we've been saying you should do all along."

Dude makes an excellent point about women’s sexuality.



They went so left they started going right, claiming they’re going to stop being hoes and won’t put out until men respect them.



Uh… that’s what we’ve been saying you should do all along. #4BMovement pic.twitter.com/60SZxNZ4DI — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 7, 2024

One woman pointed out, "I think that liberal women are finally starting to understand what pro-life conservative women have been telling them for years ..."

