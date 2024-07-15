"I'm Supposed To Be Dead": Trump Recounts 'Surreal' Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump says he's "supposed to be dead," and that Saturday's attempted assassination was a "very surreal experience."

Speaking with the NY Post aboard his private plane en route to Milwaukee for the GOP National Convention, the former president said the doctor called it a 'miracle.'

"The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle," said Trump, whose ear was covered by a loose white bandage. His staff insisted on no pictures.

"I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead," said Trump. "I’m supposed to be dead."

God works in mysterious ways.



President Trump claimed, “that chart that I was going over saved my life.” pic.twitter.com/l75lkdnbQ4 — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 14, 2024

Trump said that had he not turned his head slightly to the right to read a chart on illegal immigration, it would have been a kill shot instead of having a small piece of his ear torn off, spattering blood on his forehead and cheek.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

It blows my mind how narrowly Trump escaped death.



Watch the replay. He turned his head 0.3 seconds before impact. pic.twitter.com/6MlZ6N8AKD — SOVEREIGN BRAH 🇺🇸🏛️⚡️ (@sovereignbrah) July 14, 2024

Trump said that as Secret Service agents led him off stage, he still wanted to continue speaking to supporters, but the agents told him it wasn’t safe and they had to get him to a hospital. He marveled at how the agents came flying in like “linebackers” as soon as the shooting started, and he unbuttoned his long-sleeve white shirt to show a large bruise on his right forearm. -NY Post

Trump explained that "The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight." He then commended the Secret Service for their heroic actions, and praised them for gunning down the shooter - who had fired from around 130 yards away.

So grateful @realDonaldTrump put this chart developed by @SenRonJohnson to good use 🙏



Trump Credits Chart for Saving His Life, His Former White House Doctor Says: https://t.co/fV6EzpjHg6 https://t.co/X6r1AeVOAg pic.twitter.com/gooL6EBGZT — kiersten pels (@KierstenPels) July 14, 2024

Trump also reacted to the iconic photo of him raising his fist as agents tried to get him off the stage.

"A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen," he told the Post. "They’re right and I didn’t die. Usually you have to die to have an iconic picture."

"I just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot," he continued.