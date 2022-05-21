print-icon
print-icon

'Imagine The Compliance': Pfizer CEO Pitches Davos Elites On WiFi Microchip Pills

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, May 21, 2022 - 04:00 PM

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla may have forgotten he was on camera this week, as he dazzled the audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos with fantasies of ingestible computer chips that signal authorities when a drug has been digested.

"It is a, basically biological chip that is in the tablet. And once we take the tablet and dissolves into the stomach, sends a signal that you took the table. So imagine the applications of that - the compliance. The insurance companies know that the medicines patients should take, they take them.

Watch:

Reactions to Bourla's dystopian pitch were about what one would expect - though Pfizer's defenders chimed in claiming it could be used in "specific" conditions such as 'schizophrenia and cancers' to assure compliance.

Right Said Fred is too sexy for Pfizer's dystopia:

Where have we heard this kind of thing before?

 As The Hill's Kim Iverson tweeted in response to Bourla: Repeat after me: “I shall never scoff at so called conspiracy theorists again. I will listen and remain open minded that perhaps what they’re saying is actually happening.”

0