'Imagine The Compliance': Pfizer CEO Pitches Davos Elites On WiFi Microchip Pills

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla may have forgotten he was on camera this week, as he dazzled the audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos with fantasies of ingestible computer chips that signal authorities when a drug has been digested.

"It is a, basically biological chip that is in the tablet. And once we take the tablet and dissolves into the stomach, sends a signal that you took the table. So imagine the applications of that - the compliance. The insurance companies know that the medicines patients should take, they take them.

Watch:

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla explains Pfizer's new tech to Davos crowd: "ingestible pills" - a pill with a tiny chip that send a wireless signal to relevant authorities when the pharmaceutical has been digested. "Imagine the compliance," he says pic.twitter.com/uYapKJGDJx — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 20, 2022

Reactions to Bourla's dystopian pitch were about what one would expect - though Pfizer's defenders chimed in claiming it could be used in "specific" conditions such as 'schizophrenia and cancers' to assure compliance.

Right Said Fred is too sexy for Pfizer's dystopia:

And it’s us ‘conspiracy theorists’ who are the nutters. — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) May 20, 2022

"Compliance" he says - consumers are clearly not his customers, government bodies are. And Pfizer is fully aligned with "compliance" because it means more and more sales volume to their government customers. — GBR Dude 🔴☠️⚫️☠️⚪️ (@husker_backer) May 20, 2022

Where have we heard this kind of thing before?

World Economic Forum shill, Yuval Noah Hariri:



"Covid is critical because this is what convinces people to accept to legitimize total biometric surveillance. We need to not just monitor people, we need to monitor what’s happening under their skin”pic.twitter.com/qoPKVGxR7d — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) May 21, 2022

As The Hill's Kim Iverson tweeted in response to Bourla: Repeat after me: “I shall never scoff at so called conspiracy theorists again. I will listen and remain open minded that perhaps what they’re saying is actually happening.”