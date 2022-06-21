The Impact Of Soros-Funded District Attorneys

Over the past few years we've noted with increasing frequency that billionaire George Soros has funded or supported far-left political candidates for office around the United States, particularly District Attorneys whose soft-on-crime policies have led to historic crime waves in major cities across the country.

Illustration via @crabcrawler1

It goes far beyond what we've reported, however.

Twitter researcher 'crabcrawler' (@crabcrawler1) has assembled perhaps the most comprehensive look at Soros-funded DAs, and how their absolute miscarriages of justice led to a crisis of confidence in the US legal system.

In an impressive Twitter thread that's too lengthy to feature in its entirety (one can click on any of the tweets to dive in), crabcrawler illustrates how Soros DAs were supremely incompetent while operating under the guise of providing "reforms" that did nothing but create chaos.

Examining the impacts of the legal leadership of the people Soros has funded is important because it has been a LONG long time in the making. He announced his plans all the back PRE-TRUMP era in August 2016. https://t.co/PTGve4bAlk pic.twitter.com/hXDKiABESA — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) June 17, 2022

It looks something like this. https://t.co/dOcQgcNbFL — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) June 17, 2022

So imagine this sort of backroom BS but like, a billion times over. That's the power of the people that George Soros is putting into attorney offices around the USA. pic.twitter.com/2eFQwI4Ihu — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) June 17, 2022

You see this very obvious hit and run incident?



District Attorney George Gascon was incredibly light in sentencing the attacker. And he deflected criticism. https://t.co/h5SeNq9Clf https://t.co/ZIDZEYdM6w pic.twitter.com/NcrIKLf66v — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) June 17, 2022

* * *

> thug kills an 84-year-old Asian man

> “It appears that the defendant was in some sort of a temper tantrum.” former DA Chesa Boudin.https://t.co/GjaRW4Mi9p



Boudin is supposed to be a "progressive" but he slighted the Asian community, repeatedly. https://t.co/kmqcoHGI65 — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) June 17, 2022

* * *

Now Philly DA Krasner has been around for quite a few years now. And like his west coast counterparts, Larry has:

-- urged lighter sentences https://t.co/2ZmegxuemW

-- pushed for "rehabilitative programming" https://t.co/3GhN0bAeiZ pic.twitter.com/GzSiQBbiSE — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) June 17, 2022

* * *

The "bail reform" program enacted by Bexar County Texas DA Joe Gonzales amounted to VERY often bailing out REPEAT OFFENDERS. https://t.co/k0y8XxsDLg



"341 of them, or 76 percent, had been arrested at least twice before." https://t.co/ZX2NXHXf1m pic.twitter.com/mJ08yncU1T — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) June 18, 2022

* * *

NEXT (also Texas. This time, Austin, Texas): Travis County's District Attorney, José Garza. Won in November 2020 https://t.co/Jf6f9Numuu, with some help from GEORGE SOROS > $600,000 donations to a PAC https://t.co/qKhCjJ9yqt pic.twitter.com/I9Xi2oFxaC — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) June 18, 2022

* * *

"DA Alvin Bragg cut deals that freed NYC career criminal — who then punched woman in random attack" https://t.co/HAI066Q2Tp — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) June 19, 2022

* * *

The BIGGEST ol' blunder of State's Attorney Kim Foxx is her handling of the Jussie Smollett case.



A special prosecutor who investigated Foxx came to that very conclusion. https://t.co/CExDMRdbzn



“SUBSTANTIAL ABUSES OF DISCRETION AND OPERATIONAL FAILURES" pic.twitter.com/lS67pGJKnO — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) June 19, 2022

LOOK at how often State's Attorney Kim Foxx had to run DEFENSE because people kept saying she does a terrible job. https://t.co/6EdZWAfrqA https://t.co/qm7QcPv2a5 https://t.co/OaBwlyJZvP https://t.co/LpuKbOX1uc pic.twitter.com/keSC8ZacIp — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) June 19, 2022

* * *

NEXT: Steve Descano. Commonwealth's Attorney for Fairfax County, Virginia. Elected in November 2019. https://t.co/4vTg4npKxc



He too won with Soros $$$. AND I CAN CITE THE WASHINGTON POST, for that. >=( https://t.co/1SKXekUuDp pic.twitter.com/G1czbVsaui — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) June 19, 2022

* * *

YOU MAY HAVE HEARD OF LOUDOUN COUNTY https://t.co/rw9ELm9Vvu



Because of the sex assaults in school bathrooms and classrooms. Ya know. pic.twitter.com/I9ViqmDLg4 — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) June 20, 2022

Virginia Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj:

-- PROSECUTED the sex assault victim's dad. https://t.co/LIRgifmOnC

-- BUNGLED the prosecution of the dad's daughter's attacker, so the teen did NOT have to register as a sex offender. https://t.co/5FPXWnTYXq pic.twitter.com/6f7ZenS8yf — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) June 20, 2022

* * *

WHAT A SURPRISE THAT "George Soros-backed prosecutor in St. Louis oversees 50-year-high murder rate" https://t.co/EzuxTXy09A pic.twitter.com/tbKziNgKB1 — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) June 20, 2022

