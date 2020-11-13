Inquisition Targets White Women For Their Election WrongThink

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,

Are you ready for this week’s absurdity? Here’s our Friday roll-up of the most ridiculous stories from around the world that are threats to your liberty, risks to your prosperity… and on occasion, inspiring poetic justice.

Inquisition Targets White Women for Their WrongThink

The magazine Teen Vogue (yes, I’m serious) recently published a nasty rebuke of people who voted for the current president. And they specifically called out white women:

“White women have to answer for backing the Republican nominee yet again.”

Bear in mind, Teen Vogue is a magazine that primarily caters to children. And what a fantastic lesson for young people! Let’s teach kids to hate other people who have ideological differences!

Teen Vogue, of course, is the same magazine that recently published an in-depth (no pun intended) anal sex guide for its teenage audience. And when parents complained, the publisher accused them of being ‘homophobes’.

Clearly Teen Vogue possesses both the journalistic professionalism and moral authority to preach ideological hate to young people.

Children’s Author Cancels Himself Over “Racially Insensitive” Illustration

A children’s author has asked people not to buy his first book, because of a racially insensitive illustration he was not aware of until the book went on sale.

The offensive image which the author said “made me sick,” was a Japanese girl dressed in a kimono, with her hair in a bun.

The Horror!!!!!

This illustration was a tiny part of a single page which showed the main character of the book, a little girl, imagining other cultures.

It’s like Where’s Waldo or I Spy for the woke mob– if you look really hard, try your best, and use your imagination, you can find something that will offend you.

Rhode Island drops “and Providence Plantations” from its official name

The official name of Rhode Island, from it’s settlement in 1636, through its founding as a state in 1790, and all the way up until last Tuesday, was “Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.”

But the word plantation has connotations of slavery, and therefore must be edited out of history– just like the statues of any historical figures who don’t conform to today’s woke standards.

So in a ballot initiative last week, Rhode Island voters approved chopping “and Providence Plantations” from the state’s official name.

That is very woke of them. But when Rhode Island was founded by Roger Williams, the term “plantation” was used as a synonym for “settlement.” It was a place where God planted his people.

And at the time, there was no slavery in Rhode Island. Williams was even friendly with the Native Americans, and objected to them being viewed as savages.

But let’s not allow history to get in the way of wokeness.

CBS Announces Racial Quotas for Reality TV Shows

CBS has announced that from now on, people of color will receive at least 50% of the slots on all of the channel’s reality TV shows, such as Survivor, Big Brother, and Love Island.

CBS can do whatever it wants, so good for them, that’s some great virtue signalling.

But will they also make sure to be representative of transgender Native Americans in wheelchairs?

What about Asian-American representation on the channel?

Or are Asians already considered people of color?

In fact, where exactly is the line for a person of color? Do Spaniards or Sicilians count?

Surely CBS will be consistent and unprejudiced in their determinations– maybe they’ll even administer racial purity tests before accepting applicants.

Is The Mandalorian problematically racist towards a fictional race of space people?

The Disney show The Mandalorian, is set in the fictional Star Wars universe.

One recent episode featured a classic Western plot, where the main character rides into an oppressed village, and helps the townspeople fight an existential threat.

But before they can defeat the giant sand dragon, the Mandalorian has to convince the townfolk to team up with their usual enemy, the Tusken sand people of Tatooine.

Clearly, according to one woke news article, the writers cast the Tuskens in the role Native Americans played in old Western films.

The Tuskens are portrayed as dangerous, barbarian outsiders. One of their deaths is even used as comic relief!

Therefore, Native Americans should be offended.

It took a little mental gymnastics, but we finally found something to be offended about. Now the woke mob can attack.

California Voters are Pro-Gig Economy

In January, a California law went into effect classifying most freelancers and independent contractors as employees who deserve all sorts of government mandated benefits.

The left-leaning media company Vox celebrated the win for workers, and then fired 200 of its California freelance writers so that they wouldn’t have to pay the benefits. Victory!

California realized it had gone overboard, and in September, the state exempted a bunch of gig-workers from the new law. However Uber and Lyft drivers, who the law was originally aimed at, were not given an exception.

But a ballot question in California asked voters if these and other delivery drivers should be allowed to work as contractors, free to set their own hours and schedule.

The answer was a landslide: “Yes”. So that’s a nice win for economic freedom.

