Instagram Censors Evolutionary Biologist For Post Pointing Out Men Are Physically Stronger Than Women

Facebook owned Instagram has censored Evolutionary biologist Colin Wright after he posted a chart that proves men are biologically stronger than women in a range of sports, even if they have undergone gender transitioning treatment.

Instagram removed Wright’s post which contained a chart from a scientific study titled Transgender Women in the Female Category of Sport: Perspectives on Testosterone Suppression and Performance Advantage.

The peer-reviewed study was published in the journal Medicine & Sports, which has been in wide circulation since 1969.

The study by researchers at the University of Manchester in the UK and Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm found that biological males categorically have performance advantages over biological females across sports that are contested in the Olympics.

Instagram took down one of my posts for violating their rules on "hate speech." What was the thing I posted?



A figure from @FondOfBeetles and @TLexercise's peer reviewed paper showing male advantage in certain sports activities. pic.twitter.com/kcf53oJ73U — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) October 12, 2021

Wright also noted that he wasn’t able to appeal the censorship, despite Instagram claiming he could do so:

For those interested, here is a link to the paper. It's published in @SportsMedicineJ, which is one of the top 2 sports science journals in the world. https://t.co/JTWnYohMZu pic.twitter.com/jn6A8ilsx5 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) October 13, 2021

Follow me on Instagram for more h̶a̶t̶e̶ ̶s̶p̶e̶e̶c̶h̶ basic biology lessons! https://t.co/rqpOCzHZs0 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) October 13, 2021

The study, one of several to conclude the same thing, found that the use of typical testosterone suppression methods doesn’t diminish the performance advantage that exists between biological men and women by a significant amount.

The study, which was published before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, also found that even after three years of hormone therapy, transgender women on average still retain strength advantages over biological women.

However, as far as big tech is concerned, on this occasion the science is hate speech:

