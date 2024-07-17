"Intentional" Failures? Rep. Cory Mills Triggers CNN Host, Vows 'J13 Committee' To Investigate Trump Assassination Attempt

Former sniper and defense contractor Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) triggered a CNN host on Tuesday after suggesting that "intentional" failures may have resulted in the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on Saturday.

"The amount of negligence, the amount of mistakes that was made here, I have a very difficult time not leaning myself towards this was intentional, as opposed to fecklessness," Mills told anchor Kate Bolduan.

"If I have a building 160 yards perfectly adjacent to the stage, that’s an obvious threat," he continued. "Especially with an elevated position that has overwatch? That’s a sniper’s paradise."

Mills, an Iraq war veteran and former DynCorp security specialist, co-founded private security company Pacem Defense, and says he's overseen security for thousands of events.

After a stunned Boulduan pressed Mills, he replied: "I sit here and scratch my head. You don’t want to be the conspiracist. That’s the issue. You walk this fine balance, but you look at it and think ‘How could this have gone so wrong?’."

TRUMP SHOOTING “COULD HAVE BEEN” SET UP * pic.twitter.com/IXXMefw0sh — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) July 16, 2024

Meanwhile, journalist Laura Loomer spoke with Mills outside the Republican National Convention, where he told her that he plans to create a 'J13 committee' that's 'bigger than the J6 committee,' and that he will push to be in charge of it.