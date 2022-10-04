Investigation Into FBI 'Corruption' Impeded By Durham Investigation: Senator

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump–Russia collusion claims has prevented lawmakers from obtaining more information about possible misconduct at the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ), according to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

“Our efforts in terms of investigating Hunter Biden and corruption within the FBI was certainly hampered because we had an active criminal investigation under John Durham,” he told Newsmax on Sept. 30, noting that Durham so far has successfully prosecuted few individuals in connection to his investigation.

John Durham speaks to reporters on the steps of U.S. District Court in New Haven, Conn., on April 25, 2006. (Bob Child/AP Photo)

Overall, Johnson said he’s “not particularly satisfied” with Durham’s probe and the lack of convictions, including what he described as a failure to secure a conviction for lawyer Michael Sussmann. Sussmann was accused by Durham of lying to the FBI while he was working for a law firm representing the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016 but was acquitted in May.

Durham was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to investigate government misconduct in the FBI Crossfire Hurricane investigation. So far, the investigation has netted the conviction and sentencing of former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who received probation last year.

“And at a minimum, I certainly hope that whatever report [Durham] turns in to Attorney General Merrick Garland that that report be made public,” Johnson said. “The American public deserves to know the truth of the corruption that was occurring within the Department of Justice in the FBI.”

Igor Danchenko, a Russian-born national who was the alleged primary source for the controversial dossier concocted by former UK spy Christopher Steele, is slated to go to trial later this month. Danchenko, who has pleaded not guilty, could face up to 25 years in prison if he’s convicted.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga declined to throw out any of the five charges filed against Danchenko after hearing arguments from Durham’s team and lawyers representing Danchenko.

Danchenko’s lawyers argued on Sept. 29 that all the charges should be dismissed because Danchenko’s answers to the FBI were technically true, if not necessarily illuminating. But Durham said Danchenko’s statements, if examined in context rather than in isolation, will show that he knowingly lied.

“He knows exactly what the FBI is looking for, the context of those questions,” Durham said in a hearing last week.

