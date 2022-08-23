Investment Guru Paul Pelosi Avoids Jail In DUI Case

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, dodged jail time in a plea agreement following his May DUI arrest.

Pelosi pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and causing injury on Tuesday, for which he technically received five days in jail - except that Judge Joseph Solga, a Gavin Newsom appointee, gave Pelosi credit for two days of actual time served and two days for 'conduct' credits.

The remaining day will be covered by an 8-hour work program.

Pelosi - who allegedly had a drug in his system and addressed officers with slurred speech before trying to slide them a 'police courtesy card' - will also have to participate in a 90-day drunk driving program, install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle(s), pay restitution of $1,700, and will be on probation for three years.

He was arraigned on a pair of misdemeanor charges in a case which usually begins with a felony booking. As Fox News notes, the speaker’s husband was "cite released" from Napa County Department of Corrections custody — meaning he did not actually have to pay bail to go home. He is currently free on his own recognizance.

Pelosi's 2021 Porsche and the other driver's 2014 Jeep sustained "major collision damage" in a crash around 10:17 p.m. on May 28, and responding officers found Pelosi in his driver’s seat in his damaged car near the intersection of California Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road. Pelosi allegedly handed officers his driver’s license and an "11-99 Foundation" card when they asked for his ID, according to the documents. The 11-99 Foundation is a California Highway Patrol charity that supports officers and provides scholarships for their children. -Fox News

He pleaded guilty to violating California Vehicle Code 23153(a), while a second charge was dismissed 'in the interest of justice.'

Pelosi reportedly exhibited "signs of impairment" during field sobriety tests, during which officers "observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication."