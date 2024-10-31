"It Did Occur" - Kentucky County Clerk Confirms Voting Booth 'Glitch' Shifted Trump Votes To Kamala

Earlier in the day, a video went viral of voters in Kentucky having 'issues' with an electronic voting machine that selected "Kamala Harris" when the voter had pressed on "Donald Trump"...

🚨 NEW: Some voting machines in Kentucky are NOT ALLOWING voters to select President Trump.



Instead, when they tap “Trump,” Kamala Harris ends up being selected.



Add it to the list of reasons to switch to paper ballots.



Why does this always seem happen in one direction and not… pic.twitter.com/2QOO93DS1v — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 31, 2024

Admittedly, we have seen a few of these style of clips over the past few weeks and viewed it with the same level of skepticism we usually do.

However, this time is different because the local County Clerk just issued a statement on Facebook confirming the issue "did occur."

According to the Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown, the machine was taken out of service while waiting for a rep from the AG's Office.

The Attorney General's office has been to the vote center to check the device that has been shown across social media today. In full disclosure, after several minutes of attempting to recreate the scenario, it did occur. This was accomplished by hitting some area in between the boxes. After that we tried for several minutes to do it again and could not. Since this is going out across the USA and the world, I want to explain to everyone that this is a ballot marking device. You insert your blank ballot into it to vote your specific ballot for your precinct. It shows you who you have chosen for each race and notifies you if you didn't make a selection in a race before it allows the voter to continue to the next page. When you come to the end of the ballot it shows you how you voted in every race and issue. It confirms with each voter that they are satisfied with their selections twice before printing the ballot. Once you receive your ballot back from the ballot marking device you can review your choices again before placing it into the scanner. If you made a mistake, you may spoil that ballot and receive another one, Kentucky Law allows two spoiled ballots only. Once you are satisfied with your ballot you may place it into the scanner, and it verifies that it has been counted. These ballot marking devices are set for a voter to touch Inside the whole box with the name of the candidates. In the video posted you can see us going back and forth through the names with no issues. This is the same machine used by the voter in the video. BREAKING.🚨



New statement released on voting machines in Laurel County, Kentucky that reportedly would not let voters elect Donald Trump for President and instead were automatically selecting Kamala Harris.



The voting machine "glitch" was *CONFIRMED.*



"The Attorney General’s… pic.twitter.com/MWVYT4V4rs — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 31, 2024 It remained at its location in the vote center and was set face down until the representative from the Attorney General's Office arrived to investigate. There were no claims of any issues with the device prior, and none since it went back into service. The voter who posted the video did cast her ballot which she said was correct. I hate that this has occurred here in Laurel County. We strive to have accurate, secure and safe elections that we are proud to provide to our citizens. I hope all can get to the polls and make your voice heard November 5th. If you read through this entire post, thank you very much for your time.

...isn't it 'funny' how these 'glitches' are never in Trump's favor?