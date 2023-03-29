It Has To Stop!

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via DailyReckoning.com,

The current madness has to stop. And it will stop because, as the old wag Herb Stein laid down in his law years ago: Things that can’t go on, stop.

Which raises the question: Which things?

And the answer is the things Western Civ is doing in its attempted suicide: inciting war, recklessly running up debt, persecuting its own citizens and stealing their liberties, subjecting them to medical malfeasance, destroying their goods production and food-growing capabilities and subjecting the public to incessant harrassment in a campaign to falsify and disfigure reality.

Things like that.

A consortium of public and corporate bureaucracies has institutionalized the falsification of reality under the pretense of saving the human race from a pack of hobgoblins led by climate change denial, racism, Putin-worship and normal sexual reproduction.

They’ve been driven insane by the actual reality of pending economic collapse, which has only been accelerated by their own suicidal activities. What they apparently really want to save are their own positions, perquisite and power.

Their enabling mechanism is the digital computer and its many ways of assembling and controlling information, and thus controlling people, especially those who object to totalizing control.

They do it because they can.

Truth Became Misinformation

You can see how bad it got by reading the Twitter Files No. 19, assembled by independent reporter Matt Taibbi and released on March 17: The Great COVID-19 Lie Machine, Stanford, the Virality Project and the Censorship of “True Stories.”

The thread tells of the campaign led by Stanford University called the Virality Project, marshaling government agencies, academia, Big Pharma and NGOs, such as several financed by George Soros, to suppress “misinformation” on social media, including “stories of true vaccine side effects.”

Hence, truth became misinformation.

You might see in that how anyone on the side of falsifying reality is playing at a disadvantage. If that is your first principle in a political struggle, you are fighting not just against your opponents but against the laws of the universe.

The only recourse of a faction at war with reality is tyranny, forcing the people to accept your BS and do your will, whether they like it or not. That is exactly what you get in America’s ruling class and other regimes currently in power around Western Civ.

Being at war with reality places them at war against their own citizens.

Ulterior Motives?

The COVID-19 release seems to have been an act motivated by multiple players for their own reasons, which, combined, amounted to crimes against humanity. Anthony Fauci, America’s infectious disease czar, apparently sought a crowning career triumph, which would have been a successful vaccine against a dangerous virus.

So could he have arranged to engineer the organism that he could then triumph against? I’m not claiming he did, I’m just throwing the question out there. But like all of Dr. Fauci’s projects over the roughly 40 years that he ran the NIAID agency, the mRNA vaccines — subcontracted to the U.S. military and manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna — turned out to be an epic fiasco.

COVID-19 also happened to be a convenient device for ridding the government of the troublesome President Trump, who threatened to disassemble major parts of the permanent U.S. bureaucracy.

If you revisit the many videos of Mr. Trump appearing in the White House COVID crisis room in early 2020 with Dr. Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and other public health officials, I’m sure you will notice his discomfort, as if he suspected he was being played (he was).

And conveniently, right after that, the locked-down public’s attention was galvanized by the George Floyd, BLM and Antifa riots until the 2020 election was upon us. (Another grotesque prank against the people, never adjudicated.)

Meanwhile, it took more than a year after the “vaccines” came out for the disturbing actuarial data to emerge from the life insurance industry that many non-elderly people were being killed and disabled by the shots’ adverse effects. (I think the censors were caught by surprise that the truth leaked out from there).

Any able investigator could understand how the “vaccines,” along with the denigration of off-label early-treatment medicines, the reckless use of dangerous remdesivir combined with enormous government payments to hospitals for mistreating patients with it, the gaming and hiding of CDC statistics and the obvious censorship of all that information in the corporate news and social media (with help from the CIA and FBI) all added up to a monstrous criminal offense against human decency.

Whose Bright Idea Was This?

The government, now led by “Joe Biden,” needed another distraction from intrusive reality in 2022 — including the emergence of the Biden family’s possible crimes — so it arranged to start a war in Ukraine by threatening to turn that country into a forward NATO base on Russia’s border.

Russia was exceptionally clear and straightforward that it wouldn’t accept such an arrangement and the U.S. proceeded anyway. Our country was exceptionally dishonest in its positioning for this conflict. (And our NATO allies were astoundingly credulous going along with it, even after we fatally damaged the EU’s economy.)

Our lunatic project for using Ukraine to destabilize Russia was an enterprise so feckless it could have only been conceived by the dead-of-brain. Our geniuses of foreign affairs screwed the pooch on this one.

It’s almost too obvious that they never cared about the people of that sore-beset land. Notice they do not even use the word “peace” in any of their confabulations about what’s going on there, because it is the opposite of what they seek, which is… chaos unending.

Thus, others will end this vainglorious project for us — namely, our antagonist there, Russia — and quite possibly the regime of “Joe Biden.” For the second time in its mortifying two years-plus of rule, it will be left holding in its collective hand another humiliation for our overreaching imperial soldiery — and the deluded empty suits commanding it.

Will they be able to pretend this time, as they did in Afghanistan, 2021, that there’s nothing to see here, folks? Just a blizzard of press releases declaring “mission accomplished” or some such other craven BS?

I don’t think so.

Bye-Bye, Joey?

The reaction may be enough to bum-rush “Joe Biden” and company out of office. His grotesque family rackets (including the Ukraine grifts) will finally and magically come to the public’s attention, and that’ll be all she wrote for “JB”— except for the historians waking from their own long catatonic spells to record the disaster they will swear they couldn’t see coming.

Or maybe I’m being too hard on him. I don’t know.

Now, entering the spring of 2023, all of this sordid untruth is unraveling along with something else that the news media will have trouble lying about: the collapse of the money system in Western Civ.

Unlike COVID-19 and the Ukraine war, a banking collapse has no propaganda value to the regimes in power. There is no narrative they can concoct out of it to their advantage. The public will do what they always do to a government that plunges them into penury and hardship. They will turn it out or pull it down.

Since money and banking are subject to the laws of physics, we are going to get the ultimate payback for messing with reality.

A lot of things that can’t go on will stop.