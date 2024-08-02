It Turns Out Hillary Clinton Is The Biggest Donor To Extremist Climate Protesters In The UK

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

You know those posh blue and pink haired children that have got nothing better to do but glue themselves to the road and throw soup at Van Gough paintings? Hillary Clinton is funding them.

That is according to the Telegraph, which reports that financial disclosures from Hillary’s ‘Onward Together’ leftist think tank show it donated over half a million dollars in the past three years to the Climate Emergency Fund (CEF), which is the largest backer of Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion.

🛢️ Just Stop Oil’s stunts are partly funded by a campaign organisation run by Hillary Clinton, US financial disclosures reveal



Read the full story here 👇https://t.co/At4jQ4SOlW pic.twitter.com/FTP0wYT3AS — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 2, 2024

The report notes “The donations are the largest contribution by Mrs Clinton’s organisation to a non-profit in the last three years, and are funded by public contributions and the sale of merchandise from her online shop.”

Onward Together donated $300,000 to the CEF in 2021, and a further $200,000 in 2022. The money was then put into a fund and eventually used to pay for Just Stop Oil’s protests in the UK.

Just Stop Oil recently vandalised the prehistoric Stone Henge site in the UK, and has this week again been in the headlines for causing disruption at London’s Heathrow airport.

Breaking 🚨



Just Stop Oil attack Heathrow Airport with oil based paint. pic.twitter.com/TzV8exbRtc — Dead Ferrets (@Deadferrets) July 30, 2024

As we have previously highlighted, Just Stop Oil, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, is literally funded by billionaires. Shock troops for globalist technocrats pushing for the same ‘net zero’ agenda, they’re the ultimate creature of the establishment.

