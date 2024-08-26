"It Was So Brazen": Squatters Seize Multi-Million Dollar Mansion Next To LeBron James

Los Angeles Realtor to the stars John Woodward says squatters have taken over a multi-million dollar mansion across the street from LeBron James.

Jack Dempsey/AP

Soon after listing the property at 1316 Beverly Grove Place in Beverly Hills, Woodward got a call from the pool boy letting him know that someone had shown up with a U-Haul to move in. Given that he hadn't sold the house yet, he drove down to see what was going on - and ended up calling the police to report an active crime; these people were breaking into the house.

According to the Daily Caller, when the police showed up, the squatters produced a fake lease, which the cops of course accepted as proof, and told Woodword to pound sand - forcing him to pursue justice through the backlogged and ideologically biased LA court system.

"These guys are professional squatters," he told the Caller. "They know what they’re doing, they know they’re going to eventually be kicked out of there, but they get a free place in a nice neighborhood before the legal system kicks in."

And boy did the squatters enjoy their time. The quiet, affluent neighborhood turned into the biggest party street in Los Angeles. For months, the squatters hosted all-night raves filled with hundreds of people, illicit drug use and thumping dance music that lasted into the morning. They even allegedly sold entry to the parties, making thousands off the stolen property. It was so brazen, you would think the police would shut it down after one night — especially in a ritzy neighborhood like Beverly Hills. That’s all we hear from the media these days; the police only care about helping rich white people. -Daily Caller

One neighbor, Fran Solomon, was forced to flee her dream home after police refused to do anything about the parties.

"They were loud, they were disruptive. The fire trucks would come in, the police would come in. The neighbors would be calling the police and nothing was able to be done about this," Solomon explained to the Caller.

"We realized that they were squatters," she continued, "and squatters, I guess, have rights."

After months of media attention, the squatters were finally evicted.

One California handyman has found a way to get rid of squatters...

As the Epoch Times reports, Squatting is a widespread problem, says Flash Shelton, a handyman and anti-squatting activist from Northern California. But he says he’s found a solution.

Shelton said he successfully got his mother’s house back from a group of squatters in 2019. He has since turned his experience into a career, helping others facing similar situations.

Shelton said on a recent episode of EpochTV’s “California Insider” that in 2019 after his father passed away, he moved his mother into his home. However, when they tried to sell her house, he discovered that a group of people had broken in and taken over.

After contacting law enforcement, he quickly learned that since the squatters had moved in with furniture to make it appear they lived there, it was considered a civil matter rather than a criminal one, leaving the authorities unable to act.

Although squatting or trespassing on a vacant property is illegal in California, the situation becomes complicated when law enforcement are unable to determine whether people are trespassers or have a legitimate claim to the space.

The presence of furniture and personal belongings can create the appearance of a tenant-like situation, which may force the property owner to follow formal eviction procedures rather than having the squatters removed as trespassers.

Instead of enduring the lengthy eviction process, Shelton found a “backdoor” solution: becoming a squatter in his mother’s house to oust the squatters.

“I figured that if I could become their squatter and switch places with them, that I would assume those rights,” he told the show’s host, Siyamak Khorrami.

He asked his mother to sign a lease granting him legal rights to the property. He then returned to the house and set himself up as the new “tenant.”

“As soon as they left the driveway, I went into the house, secured the back door, put up cameras, set up an alarm system, and then when they arrived back, I told them I have possession of the house,” he said.

The squatters eventually left.

Vulnerable Seniors

His story later went viral online, leading other homeowners facing similar situations to reach out to him for help.

“I’m running into people that have been squatting for years, and elderly people that have been living with squatters for multiple years because they don’t have the resources or the family to help them,” Shelton said.

Flash Shelton, a handyman and anti-squatting activist from Northern California, interviews with EpochTV's "California Insider" show. Taras Dubenets/The Epoch Times

He said many seniors are vulnerable to squatters, because individuals can exploit the seniors’ need for live-in caregivers and move into a home legally.

Shelton highlighted the case of an 88-year-old woman in Culver City who initially thought a caregiver was moving into her home, but the woman did not provide any caregiving.

The elderly woman contacted the caregiver’s employer to have her removed but was told they had fired the caregiver and could not help remove her from the house.

Shelton said these cases often leave homeowners with no choice but to seek legal assistance, which can be both daunting and expensive.

He cited another case where a family returned from a two-week vacation to find their home occupied by a squatter. They spent $138,000 and endured a year-long legal battle to reclaim their property, all while continuing to pay their mortgage.

“There’s a misconception that if you own a home, you have money,” Shelton said. “But people that own a home will argue that just because you own a home, you own a mortgage, you don’t own a bank account.”

Shelton also noted other types of squatters, including those who sign a lease and pay only the first month’s rent before stopping payments, and individuals who turn Airbnb units into party venues, charging admission or offering rentals on properties they do not own.

Calling himself the “Squatter Hunter,” Shelton now owns a business that helps homeowners nationwide remove squatters in a legal and safe way.

According to his website, Shelton first consults with the clients via Zoom. Then his team signs a month-to-month lease with the homeowner and moves in with the squatters, similar to his approach in his mother’s case. He also coordinates with law enforcement beforehand to ensure safety during the process.

Don’t Turn Off the Lights

He advises property owners not to turn off utilities, as this can lead to legal issues. In California, shutting off utilities as a “self-help” eviction tactic is illegal.

“Not only is it against the law, but if you turn off the utilities on a squatter, it gives them the option to turn the utilities on in their name,” he said. “If they have the utilities, they will have more proof that they live there.”

He also recommends homeowners install cameras and alarm system to document break-ins or trespassing, allowing them to report incidents to law enforcement promptly.

Additionally, he advises using locking mailboxes to prevent squatters from accessing any mail sent to the property.

“It could be as easy as them starting to send mail to the address and then finding one time that you’re not home and they get to the mail first,” he said. “They pull out things with their name on the mail and keep it with them.”

“Now they break into your home when you’re on vacation. All they needed was a [piece of] mail to show law enforcement that they live there.”

Solving the Root Problem

Most importantly, Shelton said, laws must be changed to protect homeowners.

“The lines between tenants and squatters are blurred. Right now, squatters are taking advantage of the fact that California is a very tenant-friendly state,” he said.

The rise in squatting is due to a lack of consequences, according to Shelton. He said that introducing jail time or penalties would greatly deter people from squatting.

“If we can change the laws so that squatting is actually a criminal offense instead of a civil one, it’s going to prevent squatting,” Shelton said. “[We can] make a clear distinction between squatters and tenants, giving tenants all the rights they deserve, but making that threshold higher.”

He added that his goal is not to evict needy individuals but to hold accountable those who exploit legal loopholes.

“Homeless people have more pride than squatters,” Shelton said. “I have a heart for the homeless. My family and I were homeless when I was a kid.

“It’s the career squatter ... that intentionally harms others. Those are the ones that are not safe. I’m going to do everything I can to get your home back and get those squatters out where they belong.”