Italy Disrupts The LGBT Baby Trade By Passing A Ban On Overseas Surrogacy

It's a disturbing trend that has been spreading over the past few years: Gay and Trans couples buying off surrogate mothers to have babies for them, then taking those babies and using them as fashion accessories for social media clout. The trend includes bizarre newborn baby photo ops in which the couples (usually gay or trans men) pose in a hospital bed with the baby as if they just gave birth to it.

While legal in many countries, the practice has some unsettling implications in terms of cultural respect for motherhood, the future life stability of children being used as props, and the normalization of gender identity mental illness.

Transgender man lies in a hospital bed as his newborn baby is handed to him after he paid a surrogate to have a baby for him.



Do you agree or disagree with surrogacy?



pic.twitter.com/B3c8L2noOM — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 8, 2024

Transgender man feeds newborn surrogate baby with milk bottle during a TikTok live stream.



The man used the baby to promote his hair products:



“You can go order some shampoo and conditioner and that’s the best gift of all.”



🎥 @SarahisCensored



pic.twitter.com/McDZiUKqu3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 10, 2024

The Italian government under Georgia Meloni, Italy's first female prime minister, has closed the overseas loophole in the LGBT baby market. It is one of the first governments to finally address and block the practice of IVF for surrogacy (in place since 2004), and they have now extended that ban to include the recruitment of surrogate mothers outside of the country. In other words, it's a complete ban on surrogate pregnancies. Those who break the law face fines of up to $1 million and 2 years in prison.

Critics are calling the law a "monstrous attack" on the LGBT community and their ability to have a family. Keep in mind, the law applies to all Italians, not just those that identify as gay or trans. However, it is likely that the restrictions were specifically designed to stop the explosion of the LGBT baby trade and trans surrogacy. Meloni has has described herself as a Christian mother and believes children should only be raised by a man and a woman.

Because the practice of surrogacy for gay male couples in particular has been limited until recently, there is scant data on the effects of the practice on children as they grow up. There are multiple scientific studies that do show that children in gay households fare worse as they grow up than those in homes with a traditional mother and father.

These problems include whether a child had grown up to need public assistance like welfare, were more likely to have anxiety or depression, were more likely to be abused, or were more apt engage in unhealthy habits such as having more sexual partners, smoking or using drugs.

Whenever such unbiased and non-political studies are released, they are immediately attacked by gay activist groups for "bigotry". Today, it is unlikely that these kinds of studies will ever be funded, let alone released to the public. The science on the social effects of the gay and trans lifestyle is fully suppressed in the 2020s.

Common arguments against the surrogacy ban include claims that surrogacy is necessary in order to counter Italy's population decline. But leftist organizations exploit the western population drop as a rationale for many of their agendas, including their mass immigration agenda. It's not enough for a society to simply have more babies, they need stable homes for those babies where the children are not merely there to satisfy the narcissism of LGBT activists.

Italy, it seems, has decided to err on the side of caution.