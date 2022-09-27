Italy's Next Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: Why Do They Hate Her So Much?

So much for European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen's threats from days ago, which Italians clearly ignored as Giorgia Meloni's right-wing bloc is celebrating its historic, if largely expected, victory and a clear majority. Rod Dreher of The American Conservative sounds off on von der Leyen's failed attempts at bullying entire populations of Europe: "How dare she?! How dare this unelected globalist technocrat threaten a free and democratic people like this! It is an outrage. This threat to bring the EU mechanism to bear against Italy if Italian voters give Giorgia Meloni power at this weekend's election is a staggering moment. It shows what the EU is really about: not democracy, but rule by globalist elites."

This brings us to the question of 'Why do they hate her so much?' The below 2-minute clip of Meloni giving a prior event speech which went viral this weekend as the votes in Italy were being counted provides a glimpse of why they must be on suicide watch in Brussels. The new Italian Prime Minister describes eloquently that Italians and human beings in general are not mere identity-less consumers and economic playthings of the ivory tower technocrat class, but belong under God, country and family...

Why do they hate her?



Because she understands.



"Because when I am only a number. When I no longer have an identity or roots. Then I will be the perfect slave at the mercy of financial speculators. The perfect consumer." pic.twitter.com/yiwEevv7V9 — Oriental Fury (@FuryOriental) September 26, 2022

From the archived speech, Meloni said...

* * *

"Please answer me these questions. This is about what we are doing here today. Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening? There is a single answer to all these questions. Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to be perfect consumer slaves."

"And so they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identify, they attack family identity. I can't define myself as Italian, Christian, woman, mother. No."

"I must be citizen x, gender x, parent 1, parent 2. I must be a number. Because when I am only a number, when I no longer have an identity or roots, then I will be the perfect slave at the mercy of financial speculators. The perfect consumer."

"That's the reason why. That's why we inspire so much fear. That's why this event inspires so much fear. Because we do not want to be numbers. Will will defend the value of the human being. Every single human being. Because each of us has a unique genetic code that is unrepeatable. And like it or not, that is sacred. We will defend it. We will defend God, country and family."

"Those things that disgust people so much. We will do it to defend our freedom, because we will never be slaves and simple consumers at the mercy of the financial speculators. That is our mission. That is why I came here today."

"Chesterton wrote, more than a century ago... 'Fires will be kindled to testify that two and two make four.' Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in summer.'"

"That time has arrived. We are ready."

* * *

And that is why they hate her. As we noted earlier, the ultra-left wing press just can't stop comparing Giorgia Meloni to Mussolini...

And more from her prior speeches...

"Yes to natural families, no to the LGBT lobby, yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology, yes to the culture of life, no to the abyss of death, no to the violence of Islam, yes to safer borders, no to mass immigration, yes to work for our people."

Likely we are about to hear more about the "tools" that the European Commission has for years threatened to use against Poland and Hungary, in last-ditch Brussels efforts at staving off a conservative and traditionalist tide over increasingly deeply frustrated corners of Europe...