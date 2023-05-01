It's Not Funny Because It's True: Biden Jokes About Never Taking Questions And Doing Nothing

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden attempted to do stand up comedy over the weekend, and it went much as you would expect.

Biden was appearing at the annual White House Correspondent’s dinner, which bizarrely seems to have become the only time where everyone just drops the bullshit and says what they really think.

“In a lot of ways, this dinner sums up my first two years in office — I’ll talk for ten minutes, take zero questions, and cheerfully walk away,” Biden declared.

Biden laughs at the fact that he never takes any questions from the media or is accountable for anything he says and does and the media just laughs along with him. They’re laughing at you. You’re the joke. pic.twitter.com/NaMhhUvOkp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 30, 2023

There’s something profoundly disturbing about a senile decrepit President being ordered to read from a telepromter for laughs that he is incapable of performing the job.

Humor works when it reveals a truth.

This is just an obvious fact.

Sad times we are in. — 🇭UM🇧L Valval (@ExcusedEarly) May 1, 2023

Like he is used to saying ..... " not a joke" — BruceTheAlmighty (@PraiseB2Me) April 30, 2023

Here are more ‘jokes’ that Biden’s handlers made him do. He clearly has no idea what any of it means, he’s just doing what he’s told to.

President Biden: "I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready, but Micky Mouse beat the hell out of me and got there first."#WHCD #nerdProm pic.twitter.com/paF9H4boP5 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 30, 2023

Biden's Kevin McCarthy joke, "The speaker is trying to claim a big win this week, but the last time Republicans voted on something that hapless, it took 15 tries." pic.twitter.com/fIjDRJ0h2t — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 30, 2023

This has to be Biden’s best joke from the White House Correspondents Dinner haha pic.twitter.com/nNXTCAyx8X — Charles DeLoach (@DeLoach_NC) May 1, 2023

“We have a lot to be proud of… vaccinated the nation.. transformed the economy… and its over for Tucker Carlson…” Joe Biden

Yes you have been instrumental in poisoning the nation and destroying the economy but it’s not over for Tucker C#tuckercarlson

pic.twitter.com/fyoejTsUPC — Hatz (@hatzakraka) April 30, 2023

Biden makes a Don Lemon joke pic.twitter.com/gK4BRCKKs1 — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) April 30, 2023

Joe Biden just called himself “Dark Brandon”



Cringe



pic.twitter.com/Wa81flWDFI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 30, 2023

From there Roy Wood Jr. ‘joked’ about drag queens grooming children and kids getting murdered in mass shootings:

CRINGE: The WHCD comedian joked that drag queens aren't in your children's schools to groom people... and THEN had the nerve to make a joke about school shootings.



Even the corporate media groaned at it. pic.twitter.com/roCoQWzTdc — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 30, 2023

Lovely stuff.

