It's Not Funny Because It's True: Biden Jokes About Never Taking Questions And Doing Nothing

by Tyler Durden
Monday, May 01, 2023 - 01:15 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden attempted to do stand up comedy over the weekend, and it went much as you would expect.

Biden was appearing at the annual White House Correspondent’s dinner, which bizarrely seems to have become the only time where everyone just drops the bullshit and says what they really think.

“In a lot of ways, this dinner sums up my first two years in office — I’ll talk for ten minutes, take zero questions, and cheerfully walk away,” Biden declared.

There’s something profoundly disturbing about a senile decrepit President being ordered to read from a telepromter for laughs that he is incapable of performing the job.

Report: Biden Has Spent 40% Of His Presidency On Vacation

Video: Biden Mocks Reporters For Trying To Ask Him Questions

Here are more ‘jokes’ that Biden’s handlers made him do. He clearly has no idea what any of it means, he’s just doing what he’s told to.

From there Roy Wood Jr. ‘joked’ about drag queens grooming children and kids getting murdered in mass shootings:

Lovely stuff.

