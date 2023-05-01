It's Not Funny Because It's True: Biden Jokes About Never Taking Questions And Doing Nothing
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,
Joe Biden attempted to do stand up comedy over the weekend, and it went much as you would expect.
Biden was appearing at the annual White House Correspondent’s dinner, which bizarrely seems to have become the only time where everyone just drops the bullshit and says what they really think.
“In a lot of ways, this dinner sums up my first two years in office — I’ll talk for ten minutes, take zero questions, and cheerfully walk away,” Biden declared.
Biden laughs at the fact that he never takes any questions from the media or is accountable for anything he says and does and the media just laughs along with him. They’re laughing at you. You’re the joke. pic.twitter.com/NaMhhUvOkp— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 30, 2023
There’s something profoundly disturbing about a senile decrepit President being ordered to read from a telepromter for laughs that he is incapable of performing the job.
Humor works when it reveals a truth.— 🇭UM🇧L Valval (@ExcusedEarly) May 1, 2023
This is just an obvious fact.
Sad times we are in.
Like he is used to saying ..... " not a joke"— BruceTheAlmighty (@PraiseB2Me) April 30, 2023
Report: Biden Has Spent 40% Of His Presidency On Vacation
Video: Biden Mocks Reporters For Trying To Ask Him Questions
Here are more ‘jokes’ that Biden’s handlers made him do. He clearly has no idea what any of it means, he’s just doing what he’s told to.
President Biden: "I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready, but Micky Mouse beat the hell out of me and got there first."#WHCD #nerdProm pic.twitter.com/paF9H4boP5— CSPAN (@cspan) April 30, 2023
Biden's Kevin McCarthy joke, "The speaker is trying to claim a big win this week, but the last time Republicans voted on something that hapless, it took 15 tries." pic.twitter.com/fIjDRJ0h2t— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 30, 2023
This has to be Biden’s best joke from the White House Correspondents Dinner haha pic.twitter.com/nNXTCAyx8X— Charles DeLoach (@DeLoach_NC) May 1, 2023
“We have a lot to be proud of… vaccinated the nation.. transformed the economy… and its over for Tucker Carlson…” Joe Biden— Hatz (@hatzakraka) April 30, 2023
Yes you have been instrumental in poisoning the nation and destroying the economy but it’s not over for Tucker C#tuckercarlson
pic.twitter.com/fyoejTsUPC
Biden makes a Don Lemon joke pic.twitter.com/gK4BRCKKs1— Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) April 30, 2023
Joe Biden just called himself “Dark Brandon”— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 30, 2023
Cringe
pic.twitter.com/Wa81flWDFI
From there Roy Wood Jr. ‘joked’ about drag queens grooming children and kids getting murdered in mass shootings:
CRINGE: The WHCD comedian joked that drag queens aren't in your children's schools to groom people... and THEN had the nerve to make a joke about school shootings.— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 30, 2023
Even the corporate media groaned at it. pic.twitter.com/roCoQWzTdc
Lovely stuff.
