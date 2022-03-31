It's OK To Say "Gay" But Please Don't Use Offensive Words Like "Boy" Or "Girl"

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Extreme woke madness and hypocrisy continues. Florida leads the way in Controversy...

Sign paid for by the Southern Progress Pac from its website.

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a controversial law dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“It’s OK to say gay. It’s more than OK. It’s encouraged,” Ally Sammarco, a volunteer for the PAC, told NBC affiliate WESH of Winter Park.

What Does the Bill Really Do?

The law goes into effect starting July 1. It's actually called the “Parental Rights in Education” Law.

The seven pages never mention the word gay.

The most controversial measure states "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

President Biden Calls the Bill Hateful

I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve. https://t.co/OcAIMeVpHL — President Biden (@POTUS) February 8, 2022

Offensive Words Like "Boy" or "Girl"

Extreme liberals want to teach first graders about being gay, and encourage the use of the word gay.

But please don't use offensive terms like boy and girl.

Disney leads the way.

SCOOP: Disney diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware says the company has eliminated all mentions of "ladies," "gentlemen," "boys," and "girls" in its theme parks in order to create "that magical moment" for children who do not identify with traditional gender roles. pic.twitter.com/OWsGTUoeCA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

The company has eliminated all mentions of "ladies," "gentlemen," "boys," and "girls" in its theme parks in order to create "that magical moment" for children who do not identify with traditional gender roles.

Magical Moment

Yes "folks" we have arrived at that magical moment in Florida where it's OK to say gay but not boy. It's also OK to say lesbian but not girl.

The words boy and girl are clearly offensive but gay and lesbian aren't.

Hopefully, the irony of this asinine development sinks in to those who wish to remove all gender references, but don't hold your breath earthlings.

* * *

