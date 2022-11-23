"It's Over": Head Of Twitter France Waves White Flag, Quits

General Jacques Lauriston waves white flag at battle of Sedan, where Emperor Napoleon III was captured along with more than 100,000 troops.

The head of Twitter's France office announced he's leaving the company ahead of more potential layoffs at the recently-acquired social media platform.

Damien Viel, who led Twitter France for around seven years, announced in a Sunday tweet that he would be leaving.

"It’s over. Pride, honor and mission accomplished," Viel tweeted, apparently unaware of what "mission accomplished" means. "Thank you all for these 7 incredible years."

C’est fini 🫡 Fierté, honneur et mission accomplie. Au revoir #twitterfrance 🇫🇷. Quelle aventure ! Quelle equipe ! Quelles rencontres ! Merci à tous pour ces 7 années incroyables et intenses💙. #workhardplayhard #OCaptainMyCaptain #LoveWhereYouWorked — damien viel (@damienviel) November 20, 2022

As Bloomberg notes;

A number of workers at the Paris office, which had fewer than 50 employees before billionaire Elon Musk took over last month, are focused on advertiser relationships. Musk, who’s already slashed Twitter’s workforce in half in sweeping job cuts that included much of the company’s management, is considering additional layoffs to begin as soon as Monday. They’ll likely focus on the sales and partnerships side of the business, people familiar with the matter have said.

Viel's departure follows mass layoffs of around 3,700 jobs, which was then followed by a company-wide email from new boss Elon Musk requiring employees to opt in to a "hardcore" work environment, or take a pay cut.