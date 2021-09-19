J6 'Chaos' Total Bust For Media As Cops, Journalists And FBI Appear To Outnumber Protesters

Saturday's "Justice for J6" rally appears to have been - in the words of Donald Trump, "a setup" - after police, journalists and FBI agents appear to have been the main attraction, while just a few hundred protests appeared to support those who were detained following the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Pockets bulging with nothing in them



The same digital watch (non apple)



All black sunglasses



Athletic builds



Dude still wearing his dress socks



Well groomed short faded haircuts



Suspiciously watching someone record them in a group



This is a piece of art https://t.co/PqRLuHlKHK — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) September 18, 2021

Of the four arrests made, one of them - a man dressed in 'Antifa' clothing - was an undercover member of law enforcement who was detained and then led away by police.

"Are you undercover?" the officers asked the masked man, who gave them a badge.



I guess not anymore. pic.twitter.com/EBBx0e8Ucd — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 18, 2021

Their presence did not go unmocked:

DW saw this on FB and I 🤣 when she showed me... pic.twitter.com/xSLo0HL5fs — Ovr4Tee (Mark) (@Ovr4Tee) September 19, 2021

Two other individuals were arrested with extraditable warrants out of Texas, one of whom was accused of possession of a firearm, while the other had a probation violation according to Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times, who adds:

Despite the low turnout at the rally, “Justice for J6” drew significant media coverage and social media engagement. While some media outlets on Sunday morning blared that the small crowd size was a sign that former President Donald Trump’s influence is waning, Trump last week suggested that people shouldn’t attend the event.

“On Saturday, that’s a setup,” Trump told the Federalist, appearing to pre-empt the claims that his political influence is decreasing. “If people don’t show up they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s a lack of spirit.’ And if people do show up they’ll be harassed.”

Trump on Sept. 17 said that he believes individuals who are being detained or prosecuted for partaking in the Jan. 6 protest and breach are “being persecuted” by the federal government.

“In addition to everything else, it has proven conclusively that we are a two-tiered system of justice,” Trump wrote in a statement. “In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!”

Over the past few months, concerns have been raised for several dozen individuals who were arrested and then detained in a federal jail in Washington D.C. over their role in the Jan. 6 incident.

And as American Thinker's Andrea Widburg compares those arrested last year during the George Floyd riots with arrested J6 protesters - some of whom are still rotting in jail awaiting trial:

What happened Saturday had barely any sound or fury and it truly signified nothing. At least, it signified nothing insofar as it was meant to gather non-leftists to protest the fact that, almost ten months after January 6, Americans are being held under miserable circumstances without the benefit of a “speedy and public trial,” and without being “informed of the nature and cause of the accusation” against each of them. The Sixth Amendment means nothing in D.C. and the rally didn’t change that.

The rally’s meaninglessness highlights problems flowing from the draconian consequences the government meted out to the January 6 protestors: They’re having a chilling effect on conservatives exercising their First Amendment rights to peaceable assembly. Last year, during riots in honor of George Floyd, an ex-felon hopped up on drugs who violently resisted arrest, people destroyed public and private property, looted stores, and attacked police officers. Those who were arrested were often released immediately on their own recognizances and, just as often, saw their charges dropped.

The January 6 protests are different. We know the Capitol Police invited many people into the building and those people simply wandered through peacefully and then left again. They caused minimal damage to the building, although they did scare our congresspeople, a group that should always be remembered for its cowardice and histrionics. There was only one unnatural death (as opposed to deaths from heart attacks or a drug overdose) when Michael Byrd, a Capitol police officer, murdered Ashli Babbitt.

Nevertheless, January 6 was followed by a nationwide FBI dragnet, humiliating and overwhelming (and sometimes mistaken) arrests, hidden evidence, outrageous charges (which then get reduced to things such as “parading” if defendants go through Maoist “re-education”) and, as noted, months in prison without charges or trial. At least one prisoner was severely beaten. There’s also reason to believe that many of the people attending the rally on January 6 were provocateurs, whether from the FBI or Antifa, intentionally trying to destroy conservatives. This is truly the politics of personal destruction.

This grotesque overreaction is having a chilling effect on conservatives. Unlike many leftists who are professional protesters, conservatives have jobs, families, and mortgages, all of which can be destroyed if they’re swept into a dragnet for daring to exercise their First Amendment rights to petition their government and engage in peaceful protest. And so, they fall silent in the face of government injustice. The risks are just too great for them.

The Biden era represents the crushing of American constitutional rights, whether to travel freely, run their businesses, show their faces, educate their children, live in a country secure from foreign invasion, or peacefully protest and petition their government.

* * *