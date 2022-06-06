J6 Committee Dems Hire TV Exec To Literally 'Produce' Hearings

Congressional Democrats on the January 6th Committee have hired former ABC News President James Goldston to "produce" this month's slate of hearings on the Capitol riot, according to Fox News' Chad Pergram, who added that Goldston will "have a hand in all of the hearings this month."

Goldman will be "particularly involved" in efforts by the committee to make the prime-time hearings - both this Thursday and another later this month - "TV friendly."

C) However, the committee will intersperse various portions of taped depositions, new audio/videotape and never-before-seen footage from inside the Capitol on the day of the riot. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 6, 2022

On Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the Democrats would present a "comprehensive narrative" at the J6 Committee's first public hearing this week.

"Our goal is to present the narrative of what happened in this country, how close we came to losing our democracy, what led to the violence," he told Margaret Brennan on CBS’s "Face the Nation," adding: "Americans I think know a great deal already — they have seen a number of bombshells already [and] there’s a great deal they haven’t seen. But perhaps the most important is the public has not seen it woven together, how one thing led to another."

January 6 was the violent culmination of an extensive effort to overturn a presidential election.



The American people know a lot about those events, but soon they will learn more, and see how close we came to losing our democracy.



On Thursday, we will begin to tell that story. pic.twitter.com/hX6RAS9GFR — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 5, 2022

It's all part of the show, folks!