Jack Smith Tucks Tail, Halts Trump Case As House GOP Demands He 'Preserve Records'

Special Counsel Jack Smith has moved to pause his case against Donald Trump and vacate all remaining deadlines his federal J6 case.

🚨BREAKING: Corrupt Jack Smith moves to VACATE all remaining deadlines in the DC Trump case!



pic.twitter.com/DpcJcyo59l — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 8, 2024

What's more, he's been asked to preserve records for a GOP investigation.

As Jonathan Turley notes, the election reflected a certain gag sensation for a public fed a relentless diet of panic and identity politics for eight years.

The 2024 election will come to be viewed as one of the biggest political and cultural shifts in our history.

It was the mainstream-media-versus-new media election; the Rogan-versus-Oprah election; the establishment-versus-a-disassociated-electorate election.

It was also a thorough rejection of lawfare. One of the things most frustrating for Trump’s opponents was that every trial or hearing seemed to give Trump a boost in the polls. As cases piled up in Washington, New York, Florida and Georgia, the effort seemed to move more toward political acclamation than isolation.

These cases are now legal versions of the Flying Dutchman — ships destined to sail endlessly but never make port.

If there is a single captain of that hapless crew, it is Special Counsel Jack Smith.

For more than a year, Smith sought to secure a verdict in one of his two cases in Washington and Florida before the election. His urgency was seemingly shared by Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, but by few other judges or justices.

Around 2 am, Smith became a lame-duck prosecutor.

Trump ran on ending his prosecutions and can cite a political mandate for it. Certainly, had he lost, the other side would be claiming a mandate for these prosecutions.