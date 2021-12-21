Japanese Government Tells Citizens: "Don't Discriminate Against The Unvaccinated"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Despite numerous major countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory, the Japanese government has told its citizens “do not discriminate against those who have not been vaccinated.”

Germany is set to follow Austria by imposing mandatory jabs, with refuseniks who still resist taking them facing escalating fines and eventually prison sentences.

However, Japan is taking a very different approach, asserting that vaccines should only ever be administered with full consent and that they shouldn’t be used as tools of coercion or intimidation.

The following notice was posted on the website for the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare;

“Although we encourage all citizens to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, it is not compulsory or mandatory. Vaccination will be given only with the consent of the person to be vaccinated after the information provided. Please get vaccinated of your own decision, understanding both the effectiveness in preventing infectious diseases and the risk of side effects. No vaccination will be given without consent. Please do not force anyone in your workplace or those who around you to be vaccinated, and do not discriminate against those who have not been vaccinated.”

The Prime Minister’s website also contains a similar statement.

“Vaccines will never be administered without the recipient’s consent. We urge the public never to coerce vaccinations at the workplace or upon others around them, and never to treat those who have not received the vaccine in a discriminatory manner.”

Meanwhile, in Austria, the government is literally hiring people to ‘hunt down’ those who refuse to take the jab.

“Western countries still claim to be the foremost defenders of civil liberties,” writes Noah Carl. “But in the era of Covid safetyism, it seems that mantle has passed to Japan. Perhaps the country will send a delegation of human rights experts to teach the West about individual freedom.”

* * *

