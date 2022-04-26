print-icon
Jeff Bezos Suggests Elon Musk Gives China 'Leverage' Over Twitter - Gets Wrecked In Replies

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022 - 11:00 AM

As the left's collective outrage over Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter grows, Amazon founder (and owner of the Washington Post) Jeff Bezos joined the triggering - asking in a Monday night tweet whether China now has leverage over 'the town square' because Tesla relies on Beijing for business.

"Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?" asked Bezos, highlighting a tweet from New York Times reporter Mike Forsythe - who strung together a conspiracy theory based on Tesla's reliance on Chinese battery makers, and the fact that China is Tesla's 'second-biggest market in 2021' after the US.

Then, as if he realized he looks like a jealous Flintheart Glomgold with a dick-shaped spaceship, Bezos replied to himself: "My own answer to this question is probably not."

The tone-deaf Bezos probably didn't foresee the savaging he'd receive in the replies...

Sometimes the jokes just write themselves.

