Jeff Bezos Suggests Elon Musk Gives China 'Leverage' Over Twitter - Gets Wrecked In Replies

As the left's collective outrage over Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter grows, Amazon founder (and owner of the Washington Post) Jeff Bezos joined the triggering - asking in a Monday night tweet whether China now has leverage over 'the town square' because Tesla relies on Beijing for business.

"Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?" asked Bezos, highlighting a tweet from New York Times reporter Mike Forsythe - who strung together a conspiracy theory based on Tesla's reliance on Chinese battery makers, and the fact that China is Tesla's 'second-biggest market in 2021' after the US.

Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square? https://t.co/jTiEnabP6T — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 25, 2022

Then, as if he realized he looks like a jealous Flintheart Glomgold with a dick-shaped spaceship, Bezos replied to himself: "My own answer to this question is probably not."

But we’ll see. Musk is extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 26, 2022

The tone-deaf Bezos probably didn't foresee the savaging he'd receive in the replies...

How much leverage does China have over Washington Post given the percentage of goods sold on Amazon that are dependent on that country for supply?



The way @washingtonpost disses India, I'd say a lot. But it could be an entirely independent prejudice. https://t.co/2poAfo0sZJ — Sankrant Sanu सानु संक्रान्त ਸੰਕ੍ਰਾਂਤ ਸਾਨੁ (@sankrant) April 26, 2022

Don’t think we forgot about you https://t.co/VREb4r97yx — ً (@MKIVGTI) April 26, 2022

Cage match…you vs Elon. No PEDs though. Testing will be done. 🤣😂 — Ed ☯️Free Thinker & Oracle (@DowdEdward) April 26, 2022

Almost everything on your website is crap from China — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 25, 2022

Chinese sellers make up 40% of the top brands on Amazon and 75% of new sellers… pic.twitter.com/jGFY9SI4eq — Stock Talk Weekly 🎙 (@stocktalkweekly) April 25, 2022

Sometimes the jokes just write themselves.