Jen Psaki Reportedly In Talks To Leave White House For Lucrative Gig At MSNBC

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, known for her "Psaki bombs" and also for masterminding the White House's briefing of American TikTok stars about the war in Ukraine, is reportedly in talks with MSNBC to leave the West Wing in favor of a lucrative posting at the liberal news network that will include hosting a show on NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock.

The news, broken Friday by Axios (a popular receptacle for uncritically republishing leaks from the administration) follows 'weeks of speculation' that Psaki would leave the Biden Administration for a lucrative TV gig (where she will most likely continue to parrot the administration's line, but from outside the confines of the West Wing).

According to the report, she has been carefully working with the White House counsel's office to ensure that she doesn't cross any ethical or legal lines (ethics rules carefully stipulate how WH aides must pursue private-sector job offers while in office).

Per Axios, Psaki has yet to inform her team (or the president) about her plans for departure.

It was reported last month that Psaki had been in talks with CNN, but has since started to gravitate toward MSNBC.

She will also be a part of live programming on MSNBC's cable network as a voice on different shows, but she will not be hosting the 9 p.m. hour replacing Rachel Maddow, which has been speculated.

Axios compared Psaki's deal-in-the-making with that of Symone Sanders, a former adviser and senior spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris. Sanders signed an exclusive deal with MSNBC in January to host a show on Peacock.

While liberals and Democrat-aligned pundits like to slam conservatives (including former members of the Trump Administration like Hope Hicks) for taking lucrative jobs at conservative-leaning media outlets (Hicks infamously left the Trump Administration for Fox before returning to the White House), Glenn Greenwald pointed out on Twitter Friday morning that the same thing happens on the left, and that "by far the quickest and easiest way to get rich in politics and journalism over the last 6 years was to churn out anti-Trump/Russia hysteria."

If you added The Intercept to this list, it'd make the exact opposite point as the one @HeerJeet claims about "incentives." It pays by far the most for a "non-profit" news outlet. The Dem editor-in-chief, Betsy Reed, by herself makes more than $450k/year as they beg for donations https://t.co/8wbI4GMLQ9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 1, 2022

By far the quickest and easiest way to get rich in politics and journalism over the last 6 years was to churn out anti-Trump/Russia hysteria. That's what generated many of the best-selling books, the Lincoln-Project-type wealth, Omidyar cash, Twitch/YouTube/Substack wealth, etc. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 1, 2022

LOL. Never could have seen this coming. Are there any top Executive Branch operatives left who don't end up on the payroll of NBC or CNN? They're giving new meaning to "state TV". At least she's not a CIA or FBI agent.https://t.co/l6ciAx8YCh — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 1, 2022

Of course, assuming Psaki does make the jump to MSNBC, how many Americans (outside of hard-core political junkies) will even notice?