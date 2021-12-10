Jill Biden Insists POTUS's Brain Isn't Scrambled Eggs

For the second time in less than 18 months, Jill Biden has insisted that her husband, the sitting President of the United States, is mentally fit to serve.

In an interview with CBS' Rita Braver at Camp David, the First Lady dismissed recent polls indicating that Americans have questions about Joe Biden's mental fitness.

"Quite a few Americans have some questions about the president’s current mental fitness," asked Braver.

"I think that's ridiculous," replied Biden, insisting that her husband works 'almost 24 hours a day.'

First Lady Jill Biden opens up this Sunday about her life, her efforts to support her husband and looks back at their first year in office, in a rare interview at Camp David, the Presidential retreat in rural Maryland pic.twitter.com/lC7gpUSqjZ — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) December 9, 2021

In a November Politico/Morning Consult survey noted in the interview, just 46% of those polled agreed with the statement "Joe Biden is mentally fit," while 48% disagreed.

GOP lawmakers have insisted that Biden, the oldest president in the history of the US at 81, take a cognitive test after multiple verbal blunders - which spox Jen Psaki has blamed on allergies according to the New York Post.

Jill called Joe an "eternal optimist" who "keeps working at it."

The full interview will air on Sunday.