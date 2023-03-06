Jill Biden Slams Questions Over Biden's Mental Competency As "Ridiculous"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

First Lady Jill Biden has slammed concerns about her husband’s mental competency as “ridiculous” in response to presidential hopeful Nikki Haley calling for such tests to be administered to political candidates above the age of 75.

“Ridiculous,” she told CNN in an interview due to air later today, pointing to the president’s recent travel schedule and his surprise visit to Kiev in an effort to dismiss such worries.

“How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train?” she asked. “Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President Zelensky? So, look at the man,” added Biden.

When asked if Biden should take a mental capacity test, given that he will be 81-years-old by the time he takes a second term in office, the First Lady responded, “We would never even discuss something like that.”

Biden’s wife appears to have missed the point – questions over whether Biden is up to it aren’t related to his physical health, but his mental acuity.

Such scrutiny popped up again when Biden visited Selma, Alabama to commemorate the 58th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday”.

Biden claimed he was involved in the civil rights movement when he was young, an assertion that prompted widespread skepticism.

“I was a student up north in the civil rights movement. I remember feeling how guilty I was, [that] I wasn’t here. How could we all be up there, and you going through what you went through,” he said.

There is no historical evidence to back up Biden’s claim, leading many on Twitter to brand the president a liar.

Following a physical exam last month, after which the White House declared the 80-year-old to be “healthy” and “vigorous,” former White House physician Ronny Jackson accused the Biden administration of ‘covering up’ Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

“Is he on ANY drugs to treat his mental decline? This exam was a JOKE. COVER UP!!” Jackson tweeted, adding that no cognitive test was undertaken.

Prominent Democrats continue to express major doubts about Biden’s ability to successfully run again for president, but many of them are afraid to speak out publicly, it was recently revealed.

During his recent visit to Warsaw, Biden tripped and fell yet again as he was climbing the steps to board Air Force One.

