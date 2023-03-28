Jim Jordan Demands Docs After IRS "Attempt To Intimidate" Journalist Matt Taibbi During Govt Weaponization Hearing

"Lois Lerner ain't got shit on me..."

Sometimes the hubris and self-delusion just goes too far...

It has been eleven years since Lois Lerner presided over (and then apologized for) the IRS targeting of conservatives during the 2012 election.

But her "inappropriate... error of judgment" may just have been turned up to '11' as during the day when independent journalist Matt Taibbi was in Washington DC delivering testimony to the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on March 9, an IRS agent visited his home in New Jersey, leaving a note demanding he contact the agency within four days.

That’s very odd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2023

"Odd" indeed, Mr. Musk.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, Mr. Taibbi was told in a call with the agent that both his 2018 and 2021 tax returns had been rejected owing to concerns over identity theft.

The journalist has provided House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan's committee with documentation showing his 2018 return had been electronically accepted, and he says the IRS never notified him or his accountants of a problem after he filed that 2018 return more than four-and-a-half years ago. He says the IRS initially rejected his 2021 return, which he later refiled, and it was rejected again - even though Mr. Taibbi says his accountants refiled it with an IRS-provided pin number. Mr. Taibbi notes that in neither case was the issue “monetary,” and that the IRS owes him a “considerable” sum.

The bigger question on everyone's minds (most of all Rep. Jordan) is simple - since when did the IRS dispatch agents for surprise house calls? Is this the new $80 billion budget being well spent to 'send a message' to a reporter telling the truth?

The coincidental timing of this unannounced IRS agent visit prompted Rep. Jordan to write to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, demanding answers:

"In light of the hostile reaction to Mr. Taibbi’s reporting among left-wing activists, and the IRS’s history as a tool of government abuse, the IRS’s action could be interpreted as an attempt to intimidate a witness before Congress. We expect your full cooperation with our inquiry."

Jordan added that "the circumstances... are incredible," and "demand a careful examination by the Committee to determine whether the visit was a thinly-veiled attempt to influence or intimidate a witness before Congress."

And the committee Chair demanded that the IRS and Treasury provide the following documents and information:

1. All documents and communications referring or relating to the IRS’s field visit to the residence of Matthew Taibbi on March 9, 2023; 2. All documents and communications between or among the IRS, Treasury Department, and any other Executive Branch entity referring or relating to Matthew Taibbi; and 3. All documents and communications sent or received by Revenue Officer [James Nelson] referring or relating to Matthew Taibbi.

Yellen and Werfel were given until April 10th to comply with the request.

Will this arrogant show of disdain for democracy - this clear and present danger exposed of government agency 'weaponization' at its very apex - be the Alonzo Harris' undoing of 'untouchable' Democratic Party's grip on power?

We will have to wait and see if Rep. Jordan's demands for documents are met?

* * *

Read Rep. Jordan's full letter to The IRS and Treasury below: