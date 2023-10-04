Jim Jordan To Run For House Speaker

Jim Jordan (R-OH), the man who said he didn't want the job, is running for House Speaker to replace Kevin McCarthy (R-INO).

A firebrand Congressional investigator (or angry letter-sender, depending on how you define progress), Jordan was reportedly having conversations with House GOP allies, and will reportedly throw his hat in the ring, Politico reported on Tuesday.

Jordan, who once challenged McCarthy for the speakership before becoming his biggest defender among conservative hardliners, has grown in popularity with the conference in recent years, but some centrists and rank-and-file members may be cool to the idea of his ascension given his role in helping force out former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio). -Politico

"We've had a lot of people reach out to us, asking me to do it, because I think we can. We'll see if that happens, but I think I can," Jordan said Wednesday morning after leaving the Speaker's Office.

JIM JORDAN coming out of Speaker’s Office, responds to possible speakership bid: “I've had a lot of people reach out to us, asking me to do it, because I think we can. We'll see if that happens, but I think I can.” — Cami Mondeaux (@cami_mondeaux) October 4, 2023

Jordan has the support of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

My first choice if he will run:https://t.co/J45HbBnIle — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 4, 2023

Did talk of 'Speaker Trump' convince Jordan to go for the job?

Sean Hannity says Donald Trump has been contacted about possibly being an “interim Speaker of the House” and asks Congressman Jim Jordan if that is a reality. pic.twitter.com/Gy86UjDnRI — ALX 🎃 (@alx) October 4, 2023

Another name floating around is Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who's considered a top contender to replace McCarthy.