Jim Jordan: Trump Indictment "Is About Going After Anyone Who Opposes The Left's Agenda, The Establishment's Agenda"

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan threatened Sunday to defund any government agencies that engage in election interference, charging that both the FBI and the DOJ have done exactly that in their constant attempts to go after President Trump.

Appearing on Fox News, Jordan stated “The key is to get the facts on the table. We’re doing that with all kinds of issues where we think agencies have been turned against the very American people they’re supposed to serve.”

“So you get the facts on the table, and then you look at legislation,” Jordan continued, adding “Our job is we’re legislators. Our job is to pass legislation, write laws and pass legislation. So we’ll look at that.”

“We control the power of the purse, and that’s — we’re going to have to look at the appropriations process and limit funds going to some of these agencies, particularly the ones engaged in the most egregious behavior,” Jordan asserted.

“So the DOJ and the FBI?” host Maria Bartiromo interjected.

“Yeah. And what I’d really like, frankly, I’d really like for the government just to stay out of the election process,” Jordan responded, going on to document how those agencies have targeted Trump.

“2016, they spied on his campaign. 2018, the Mueller investigation. 2020 they suppressed the hunter Biden story. 2022, they raid his home 91 days before an election, and now 2024 election, the leading candidate for the presidential nomination, they indict the former president and top candidate who’s leading in every poll,” the Congressman pointed out.

“Just let ‘We, The People’ decide who we want to elect and stay out of the election process, for goodness sake,” Jordan urged.

Jordan emphasised that this is bigger than Trump, noting “This involves all of us. I don’t think it’s an accident that the same week we learned that the IRS knocked on Matt Taibbi’s door while he’s testifying in Congress. That same week is when we learned a district attorney, a left-wing district attorney, a Soros-backed district attorney is going to go after the former President of the United States.”

Jordan continued, “I mean, that is a scary thing, that they paid a foreigner. Think about this. They paid a foreigner to put together a fake dossier to spy on President Trump’s campaign. The FTC sends letters to Twitter demanding who are the journalists you’re talking to. And then, of course, when Matt Taibbi is testifying, the IRS is knocking on his door and now an indictment of a former president, the guy who happens to be leading in every single poll.”

“This is about all of us. This is about going after anyone who opposes the left’s agenda, the establishment’s agenda. And that’s maybe the most scary thing of all.”

Also appearing on Fox News later, Trump’s lawyer James Trusty stated that the former President is “worried that he is literally the first person subjected to this new model of upside-down justice, of political persecution.”

“And you know if you let the genie out of the bottle with this new mode of prosecution, it’s not going to go back by itself,” Trusty continued, adding “It’s going to be a problem for generations, and I think he’s very aware of that very concerned and certainly has a strong voice opposing it.”

“At the end of the day, he’s frustrated for the country,” Trusty said of Trump, adding “I think that’s starting to kind of creep out and resonate.”

