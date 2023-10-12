Jim Quinn: Things Will Turn Nasty

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

“I suddenly had this feeling that everything was connected. It’s like I could see the whole thing, one long chain of events that stretched all the way back before Larkhill. I felt like I could see everything that happened, and everything that is going to happen. It was like a perfect pattern, laid out in front of me. And I realised we’re all part of it, and all trapped by it. With so much chaos, someone will do something stupid. And when they do, things will turn nasty.” – Finch – V for Vendetta

Orwell’s worst nightmares are being realized on a daily basis.

I have been tormented by the thought all the chaos, financial insanity, censorship, wars and insane promotion of lawlessness by politicians is somehow connected. The scene in V for Vendetta when Finch connects all the dots fits perfectly with how I feel about the world today. Since 2016 it feels like dominoes have begun to fall and it is just a matter of time before things turn really nasty.

I don’t know if this is just my personal view and others aren’t feeling the same thing, but I don’t see how our society continues to function with the amount of chaos, anger, corruption, greed, and depravity, created by and accelerated by psychopathic billionaires and their lackeys attempting to create a New World Order through their Great Reset agenda. On a daily basis we see pronouncements by our overlords like the one below.

Who is this man to decide whether I drive a gas powered vehicle?

Who gives these un-elected totalitarians the authority to tell me I’m going to live in a 15 minute city, occupying my 500 sq ft pod, be satisfied with my bug portion, use their central bank digital currency so they can shut you down if your social credit score declines because you chose to deviate from the approved narrative on social media?

They want to have total control over a much smaller population, once their de-population plan through vaccines, starvation and war is fully executed.

This is the back half of this Fourth Turning when things get nasty, bloody, and chaotic.

So we haven’t seen anything yet.

The dominoes have begun to fall and we need to be prepared for the worst, because it is coming.

Will we have the strength, fortitude, and courage to fight these psychopathic bastards to the death? We can’t let them win.