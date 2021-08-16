Jimmy Fallon Audience Weirdly Celebrates Demographic Decline Of White People

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

After talk show host Jimmy Fallon mentioned the fact that the latest official U.S. census data shows white people are in demographic decline, his audience responded with enthusiastic applause.

Yes, really.

“The results of the 2020 census just came out – for the first time in American history, the number of white people went down,” said Fallon.

The in-house audience, the significant majority of whom were white, reacted with glee and elongated clapping.

Even Fallon seemed to be taken aback by the response, remarking, “Interesting reaction to that.”

He then made a few lazy jokes based on white people tropes before commenting, “Fox News declared it a national emergency.”

This is totally normal and not a little bit weird at all. pic.twitter.com/E0xkk79nAA — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 16, 2021

While the skit would previously have been a throwaway nothingburger, anti-white racism is now systemic within the entertainment industry.

As we highlighted last week, non-Hispanic whites in America have shrunk by 8.6% over the last decade alone and now account for 57.8% of the U.S. population – the lowest share ever.

This was celebrated by Washington Post journalist Jennifer Rubin, who welcomed the revelation as “fabulous news.”

As we have emphasized before, anyone who suggests that the demographic decline of white people may be a negative thing is demonized as a dangerous “conspiracy theorist.”

However, so long as you’re lionizing and soft lobbying for the elimination of people based on their skin color, that’s normal, funny and progressive.

Meanwhile, the entities that amplify all this claim to be combating racial discrimination while literally fomenting it.

But their audience appears to be dwindling.

“Fallon’s ratings, not surprisingly, have imploded over the past several years,” writes Chris Menahan.

“His show went from getting around 10 million viewers a night in 2014 to about 1 to 1.5 million a night in 2021 — which is pretty funny in itself.”

