Joe Biden 'Engaged In A Bribery Scheme With A Foreign National': FBI Internal Document Alleges

President Joe Biden allegedly participated in "a criminal scheme" to exchange money for policy decisions, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY), citing an internal FBI document they say contains evidence of the alleged bribery which took place when Biden was Vice President.

"We have received legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures, " reads a Wednesday letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. "It has come to our attention that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions. It has been alleged that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose."

"We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States," said Grassley in a joint statement.

"The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself," said Comer.

Grassley has long raised concerns about political bias infecting high-level investigative decisions at the FBI, including investigations related to the Biden family’s foreign business arrangements and bank records. While FBI Director Christopher Wray pledged to prevent any retaliation targeting whistleblowers, the FBI and Justice Department have thus far refused to voluntarily provide responsive records or answers to congressional inquiries related to its handling of these politically sensitive investigations. Comer and the Oversight Committee are investigating the Biden family’s suspicious business schemes to determine if the Biden family has been targeted by foreign actors, if President Biden is compromised, and if there is a national security threat. The Oversight Committee has obtained thousands of pages of financial records related to the Biden family and their associates’ business transactions. Recently, the Committee revealed one deal that resulted in several members of the Biden family and their companies receiving over $1 million in more than 15 incremental payments from a Chinese company through a third party. -oversight.house.gov

Comer has issued a subpoena to Wray to appear before the Committee on Oversight and Accountability on May 10 at Noon.